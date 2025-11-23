Titans Rule Out Six Players vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks but they are putting some finishing touches on the inactives list ahead of the game.
The team is going through warmups at Nissan Stadium, figuring out who will play and who will sit as the matchup approaches. Here's a look at the players who will sit against the Seahawks:
DB Xavier Woods
Woods has been suffering from a long-term hamstring injury that has held him out for multiple weeks. This will be Woods' third consecutive game that he's missed, leaving the secondary in a bit of a bind.
Look for Amani Hooker and rookie third-round pick Kevin Winston Jr. to be the main counterparts in the defense for the game.
WR Elic Ayomanor
Rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor will miss his first game of the season against the Seahawks. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice all week.
So far this season, Ayomanor has recorded 28 receptions for 334 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans. That puts him second in receptions and yards and first in touchdowns.
With Ayomanor out, fellow rookie Chimere Dike becomes the No. 1 wide receiver. He will be joined by Van Jefferson, Mason Kinsey, James Proche and rookie Xavier Restrepo, who is being called up from the practice squad to make his NFL debut.
DB Kendell Brooks
Brooks had three tackles in the team's Week 11 loss to the Houston Texans but suffered a concussion during the game. Brooks' injury held him out of practice all week, meaning he will miss the game against the Seahawks.
OL Drew Moss
Moss appeared in five games earlier this season for the San Francisco 49ers, but he has yet to make his debut for the Titans since joining them on Oct. 30.
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Crenshaw-Dickson is a healthy scratch for the sixth consecutive game of the season. The undrafted rookie out of Florida has only suited up in two games this season and hasn't been seen since Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
DL C.J. Ravenell
Ravenell has played in eight games for the Titans in his rookie season, including one start. However, he is considered as a healthy scratch for the game against the Seahawks.
Seahawks Inactives
The Seahawks are sitting former Titans linebacker Ernest Jones IV, linebacker Tyrice Knight, linebacker Connor O’Toole, offensive tackle Mason Richman, linebacker Jared Ivey and quarterback Jalen Milroe.
