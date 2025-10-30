Titans Fall to Dead Last in Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans, nine weeks into the 2025 NFL season, are no strangers to the lower standings on any given power rankings list. At 1-7 (0-3 in the Indianapolis Colts-dominated AFC South) the navy blue and white have seen their season slowly lose the initial positive expectation that came with first overall pick Cam Ward as it's worsened with a multitude of negative developments.
Trending in the Wrong Direction
What started with subpar play and an offensive play-calling change soon thereafter boiled over into the firing of second-year head coach Brian Callahan and, since then, a team completely without an identity of thematic through-line on the field.
As the trade deadline approaches, defining the general middle of the NFL campaign, the On SI Power Rankings have shafted the Titans all the way to the bottom of their list. In addition to the maligned placement, a note on the team's outlook regarding potential moving pieces was attached to their #32 designation.
"At 1-7 and still without a win in the AFC South, the Titans should have a blazing “for sale” sign posted outside Nissan Stadium. Save for their obviously talented rookies and star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, nobody should be safe on a roster built only to rebuild as the franchise searches for a new coach."
Everything Must Go
It's an "everything must go" scenario for the Titans franchise right now, save for a few crucial pieces for the roster moving forward. With their inevitable new coaching hire will likely come a staff overhaul, which also means an entirely new vision set at the head of a team that was engineered by Brian Callahan for nearly two seasons in their entirety.
What will likely remain, if the team is to engage in a full-on fire sale, is their band of rookies and the previously deemed immovable defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Simmons, while a six-year veteran, has been a cornerstone of Tennessee' franchise since his selection in the 2019 NFL Draft; this season, despite his current injury dealings, he's proved that he has plenty more gas in the tank.
Keeping your best defender around is sensible, especially when it's the offense that needs the bulk of the rebuilding, anyway. With Cam Ward yet to fully break through — the offensive line in front of him makes that goal almost impossible — Tennessee will likely remain in-place until whoever takes control next tries something new.
Fans can only hope that this time, the hire will represent more than a misaligned pitstop.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!