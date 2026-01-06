Titans Set Official Interview Dates with Two HC Candidates

The Tennessee Titans officially kicked off their head coaching search, and the phones started ringing immediately. Interview requests went out fast and furious, with names spanning from Chiefs coordinators Matt Nagy and Steve Spagnuolo to Denver’s defensive boss.

Most of the early sit-downs are expected to be virtual, but things should heat up quickly. Tennessee is planning to get two specific candidates on the (virtual) whiteboard this week as the search officially moves into game speed.

The Titans’ coaching carousel is officially spinning up. Tennessee is set to interview former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Nashville this Saturday, and another name has entered the chat: Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Mike Borgonzi Pushes Titans Coaching Search Into No-Huddle Mode

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans have requested interviews with both Stefanski and Anarumo. With Indianapolis’ season in the books, Anarumo is expected to hop on a virtual sit-down with Tennessee later this week.

Anarumo just wrapped up his first season in Indy after joining the Colts in 2025. The results were mixed at best. Indianapolis finished 21st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed, tumbling from a 7–1 start to the outside of the playoff picture. Before that, Anarumo spent six seasons calling the shots for Cincinnati’s defense and has previous stops with the Giants and Dolphins on his résumé.

Stefanski, meanwhile, brings a much louder track record. Fired after six seasons in Cleveland, he led the Browns to two playoff appearances, won Coach of the Year honors twice, and delivered the franchise’s first playoff win in 26 years. This past season, though, he faced heavy heat for his handling of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

In Tennessee, Stefanski’s appeal is obvious. If hired, he’d likely be tasked with fast-tracking the development of franchise QB Cam Ward, who’s currently rehabbing a shoulder injury expected to sideline him for the early part of the offseason. An offense-minded coach with Stefanski’s résumé could be the cleanest runway for a Year 2 leap.

The Titans are also interviewing for Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris in person this weekend. Currently, Stefanski and Morris are the only two candidates who have an in-person interview with the Titans, as they have recently been fired from their respective teams.

One thing’s clear: GM Mike Borgonzi isn’t wasting time. The Titans are already in no-huddle mode as this coaching search gets real.

