Titans OT Admits He Needs to Improve

The Tennessee Titans are currently scouting for their next head honcho. And as the season winds down, a certain Titans center has been getting candid about his struggles.

When the Titans used a first-round pick on J.C. Latham in the 2024 NFL Draft, the plan was plug-and-play impact up front. Instead, Tennessee hit the remix button — sliding him from his natural right tackle spot over to the blindside — and the growing pains showed fast.

The experiment didn’t stick. In 2025, the Titans kicked Latham back to right tackle, hoping for a clean reset, but the results still didn’t move the needle. The tools are there, but so far, the consistency hasn’t matched the draft-day hype.

Latham Owns His Struggles Betting on a Bounce-Back

Latham’s tape hasn’t exactly been clean. He’s been below the league average in pass pro, given up too many sacks, and racked up 14 penalties. The kind of drive-killers that make offensive line coaches lose sleep. Still, Latham isn’t ducking the smoke. He knows the bar is higher, and he’s betting on himself.

"I know I can do anything," Latham said (h/t Titans Wire). "You are not going to win every rep – this is the NFL. There's a lot of great talent, so you might lose a rep or two against some of the top players in the league. But one million percent I know I can do it. And I know (the team) has a lot of faith, trust, and confidence in me.

He showed up to training camp in 2025 with a noticeably leaner frame after dropping more than 30 pounds, aiming to improve his quickness and durability. That plan took an early hit when a hip injury sidelined him in Week 1, costing him four games. Latham admitted he rushed back before he was fully healthy, a lesson learned the hard way.

“That’s part of maturity, too,” he said. “I can learn from it and be better because of it.”

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle JC Latham (55) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For the Titans, the ask is simple but non-negotiable: cleaner reps, fewer flags and a healthier version of their former first-rounder. Latham plans to shut things down this offseason and let his hip fully heal before ramping back up.

Off the field, Tennessee is also in reset mode. It’s coaching search season in Nashville, and for the second time in three years, the Titans are hunting for a head coach to guide a young roster and drag the franchise back into playoff relevance after four straight postseason no-shows. General manager Mike Borgonzi is running the process, his first major search since taking the job in 2025.

Expect a wide net. The Titans are projected to interview a deep pool of candidates, with the list likely ballooning into the 12–15 range by the end of the first wave of virtual, preliminary interviews. In short: change is coming in Nashville, and both the trenches and the headset are under the microscope.

