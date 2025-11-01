Titans Have Set Asking Price For Calvin Ridley
While many expected veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley's absence to be due to injury, it may also be related to the trade deadline. The Tennessee Titans have a few key players out for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and this'll be the third straight game where rookie quarterback Cam Ward is without Ridley.
Ridley, who the Titans signed for $92 million after his stellar season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, has not lived up to the hype this season. Many expected him and Ward to form a dynamic duo that was among the most feared in the league, but instead, it's been quite the opposite.
Sure, the Titans don't have that win over the Cardinals if Ridley is on the bench, but one good performance in six games simply isn't going to cut it. That said, teams aren't going to come in and get Ridley for cheap.
Tom Pelissero Reveals Titans Are Asking For A Third Round Pick
With all eyes on the trade deadline, Ridley's Week 9 absence immediately makes him a trade contender. He's among the inactives alongside defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, though Simmons isn't going anywhere. When it comes to linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods, those two are a different story.
Pelissero sat down with Rich Eisen to discuss all things trade deadline related, and it featured a brief synopsis on the state of the Titans moving on from Ridley.
"Even the players that Tennessee has available. If you're talking about really good players, the prices on a lot of these guys are day two picks."
He continued, "It's a third rounder for a lot of these names you're hearing thrown about. The teams that are looking to make those trades don't really want to part with more than a fourth or a fifth. Do the Titans soften their price on a Calvin Ridley and potentially see him move?"
Knowing Ridley's age (30), contract, injuries, and regression this season, it's going to be incredibly hard for the Titans to find someone who is going to give them a third-rounder. If anything, there's a chance they could settle for a fourth and a fifth.
Tennessee would love to get a pair of Day 2 picks for Ridley, but even that seems a bit steep. Through six games, Ridley leads the Titans with 290 receiving yards. Even though he's missed a pair of games, he's still first on the team in yards which goes to show how few weapons Ward has in this offense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!