Titans Get Good News as Star Returns to Practice
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 11 matchup against the AFC South rival Houston Texans and things are looking optimistic going into the game, especially when it comes to star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Simmons, 28, suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 19 against the New England Patriots and has been sidelined ever since, but the Pro Bowl defensive tackle made his return to practice, giving him a chance to compete against the Texans.
"Missing two games, and then the bye week, I'm itching to get back out there," Simmons said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The training staff is doing a hell of a job of getting me back healthy. … Today it felt good to be back out there."
Simmons Could Return vs. Texans
The Titans had a clean bill of health on the injury report as nobody missed the second practice of the week with the exception of veteran defensive back Xavier Woods, who is still out with a hamstring injury of his own.
Simmons was limited in practice alongside outside linebacker Arden Key (quad), running back Kalel Mullings (ankle), tight end Chig Okonkwo (foot), wide receiver Bryce Oliver (knee), defensive lineman C.J. Ravenell (ankle) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring). It's promising to see the Titans back on the field as it will help their chances to grab the second win of the season.
Even though Simmons was limited, he is hoping to progress enough in time to face the Texans.
"It always sucks to be injured, and not being out there with your teammates," Simmons said via Wyatt. "It felt great just to be out there with the guys today, moving around a little bit."
"Hopefully this week will continue to go like I plan to go and hopefully I can get back out there."
The Titans defense would get a massive boost from Simmons, especially with the Texans starting backup quarterback Davis Mills in place of C.J. Stroud, who remains in the NFL's concussion protocol after being hit in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos. Simmons' return on the defensive line would give the Texans offensive line fits and force Mills to make some difficult throws.
If Simmons and the defensive line can give the Texans some trouble in their game, they could have a chance to pull off the upset and grab their first win inside Nissan Stadium this season.
