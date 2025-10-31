Titans Rookie Getting More Comfortable After First Career TD
While Gunnar Helm may have had a slow start to the season, he's beginning to pick things up. Should the Tennessee Titans decide to trade tight end Chig Okonkwo, that would leave Helm no choice but to become TE1.
Thankfully for the team, Helm is up for the challenge. He hauled in his first career receiving touchdown against the Indianpolis Colts in Week 8. While that touchdown didn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, it was the ultimate confidence booster for the 23-year-old.
Helm Praises TE Coach Luke Stocker
Every tight end would love to put up numbers similar to Travis Kelce, Tucker Kraft, and Trey McBride, but that isn't always the case. One of the fundamental skills for a TE in the NFL is to block, and that's something that Helm knew he needed to work on.
"Blocking, it's half the job," Helm said. "Being a complete tight end is more prideful than being a primary receiving tight end."
The 6'5'' 241-pound Texas graduate heavily praised Stocker who has been helping Helm develop into a more well-rounded player, "He has completely slowed the game down for me in the run game. I feel more confident, and I feel like I'm playing fast."
Helm continued, "He has helped me with all the obstacles of learning an NFL offense. … It's hard to not listen to him when he did it at a very high level for a very long time."
Helm Poised For A Bigger Role
Knowing that Okonkwo is due for a new contract, it would be the most Tennessee Titans thing ever for them to trade him. They've been fielding offers on quite a few players, and it's only a matter of time before their fire sale becomes a reality.
If Okonkwo is indeed traded, Helm knows the TE1 position is his. He's currently trailing the fourth-year player, but Helm's numbers in the past few weeks have been stellar. He has 30+ yards in two of his last four games, and has 20+ in four of his last six.
As it stands, Helm's 19 receptions for 172 yards puts him well behind Okonkwo's 27 receptions for 271 yards. Helm is averaging just 9.1 yards per reception which is one of the lowest on the team. Only RB Tony Pollard, who has 18 receptions, has a lower number (7.3).
At the end of the day, Helm's continued boost in confdience is going a long way. QB Cam Ward needs someone he can rely on, and he seems to have that in Helm as the rookies are beginning to take over this offense.
