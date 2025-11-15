Infamous College Coach Rumored as Candidate for Titans Job
While little of merit or excitement can be drawn from the Tennessee Titans' current predicament as a 1-8 team, winless in their division, fans can still hold onto hope that the future for the franchise is bright. On the backs of their rookie talent, the team is trending towards another rebuild that should, as a result, be at least slightly less painful than the last.
Repeating a Reset
After former head coach Brian Callahan didn't last two seasons at the post, going a brutal 4-19 before being fired six games into the 2025-26 campaign, an opening at that spot promises a renewed sense of direction for the undeniable talent that still remains, stirring, on Tennessee's roster. Few candidates up to this point have been named; in part, that's surely because the Titans are still relying on interim HC and senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy to pick up the slack in the meantime.
But given McCoy's 0-4 record since his promotion, it feels as if it may not be too early to go ahead and get a head start on the search. Among some names that have been passed around, primarily by fans, one has recently stood out with rumored interest in the position from Tennessee's front office: Lane Kiffin.
Reported Remote Interest
According to reports that originated with Bruce Feldman (of The Athletic and FOX), an "industry source" claimed that decision-makers in the franchise's higher levels have, at least, a "modicum of interest in Kiffin." Interestingly enough, a move like this one might make timely sense for both sides.
Not only could Tennessee use a personality like Kiffin at the cutting edge of their team's public perception — someone who is notoriously loud, occasionally grating and effortlessly fiery — but his tenure at Ole Miss has been increasingly questioned as the program continuously hits a ceiling.
Kiffin's success at the helm for the Rebels has often been driven by pass-heavy, aggressive offenses and risky decision-making in the headset; sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't, but the coach has made an especial name for himself, and earned a place in these conversations, all the same.
In the wake of the rumors of his departure, whether to Tennessee or elsewhere, Kiffin himself made a puzzling comment about his time at Ole Miss, saying, "I didn't grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is."
What exactly he means is unclear, but where there's smoke, fire usually follows. If Kiffin is truly on the move, fans shouldn't be surprised if the Titans franchise finds themselves in the midst of the conversation.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!