Titans Interviewing Former Giants HC

The Tennessee Titans are still making their way through their candidates for the vacant head coach position and have moved forward with one of them.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Brian Daboll is interviewing for the Titans head coaching job on Fri. Jan. 16.

Daboll was previously reported as someone that would interview for the position and this report shows that they're making him one of their main candidates for the spot.

The Titans need a head coach that will improve the roster and make quarterback Cam Ward their leader for the future, with them seeing Daboll as one of the people that could do it.

Brian Daboll Coaching Tenure with Giants

Daboll spent the past four seasons as New York Giants head coach from 2022-25 and compiled a 20-40-1 record during that time.

He had success in his first season, starting out with a 7-2 record, but struggling towards the end with just two wins over the final six games.

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll coaches against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants still made the playoffs after a 38-10 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, their first appearance since 2016, as a wild card team.

Daboll guided his team to an upset win over the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings, 31-24 on the road in the NFC Wild Card Round.

The Giants saw their season come to an end with a 38-7 blowout defeat to the rival Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round.

Daboll finished as the AP NFL Coach of the Year with a 9-7-1 record and making ending six seasons without a playoff appearance.

One of the main areas for success that season was Daboll's work with quarterback Daniel Jones, who posted career highs in starts (16), games played (16), completions (317), pass attempts (472), passing yards (3,205), rushing attempts (120), rushing yards (728) and rushing touchdowns (seven).

Daboll and the Giants struggled the following season, as Jones played in just six games and had a 1-5 record, due to a neck injury after taking a number of hits from poor offensive line play and then a torn ACL ended his season.

The Giants, who just signed Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in the offseason, ended with a 6-11 record.

Jones again struggled in 2024, with a 2-8 record and just eight touchdowns to seven interceptions, who Daboll benched for quarterback Tommy Devito and then releasing Jones after he requested it.

The Giants finished 3-14 that season and then after a 2-8 start to the 2025 campaign, they fired Daboll.

Why Daboll Might Make Sense for the Titans

Daboll's prior background is on the offensive side of the ball, working as an offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2018-21), Alabama (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Miami Dolphins (2011) and the Cleveland Browns (2009-10).

He also was a tight ends coach for the New England Patriots (2013-16) and a wide receivers coach (2002-06) with the franchise. His other job was with the New York Jets as quarterback coach (2006-07).

Ward's development is crucial for the Titans and Daboll does have the background that should serve him well if he gets the head coaching job.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Daboll's last job didn't end well, but with a new team and a new location, things could work out for him in Tennessee.

Titans Head Coach Interviews

The Titans have interviewed various different candidates for their next head coach in 2026 and beyond.

This includes recently fired head coaches Kevin Stefanski of the Browns, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals, Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons, Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy, plus former Dallas Cowboys head coaches in Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett.

The Titans have also interviewed current coaches in offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo of the Chiefs, defensive coordinators Lou Anarumo of the Colts and Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

Some other candidates that they've requested to speak with include defensive coordinators in Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers, Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers, Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams and Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, plus former Washington Comanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!