Titans Have Perfect Head Coach Candidate

Just like most every other team in pressing need of a head coach, the Tennessee Titans had pushed all their chips in on John Harbaugh, following his departure from a longtime position with the Baltimore Ravens. And, for the first week or so of the coaching sweepstakes, it appeared that Tennessee had a chance to catch the big fish.

Things progressed to the point where the Titans' brass had a plane prepared to take off to Harbaugh's place of residence in order to make a final push. Of course, the coach would cancel the meeting just before Tennessee's plane would take off, in favor of a historic deal with the New York Giants that has since been days in the making.

Whichever way you spin that, the Titans missed on a premier coaching candidate. Yet, with no time to waste, the franchise is forced to pivot to the remaining pool of suitors. Lucky for Tennessee, more than a few solid choices are still out of a job. Chief among them - for the Titans' specific needs, at least - is former Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel.

The Most Fitting Hire Remaining

McDaniel, in spite of his struggling twilight years in Miami as that team dwindled down from a previously compelling form, is a young mind long known for his offensive fire. Previously a coordinator on that side of the ball, McDaniel presents a compelling vision for a modern offense built around rookie quarterback (and rising franchise star) Cam Ward.

Yet, having a compelling resume like McDaniel's means more than one team being in the mix. According to Tom Pelissero, in addition to the Titans, the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens were also set to interview the candidate.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel will interview this week for the Browns, Falcons, Titans and Ravens head coaching jobs, per sources.



McDaniel also is scheduled to interview for the Lions OC job. One of the NFL’s top offensive minds is in high demand. pic.twitter.com/haYxcZg4sq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2026

To boot, McDaniel also reportedly touched base with the Detroit Lions for their OC position. Much like the hunt for Harbaugh, if the Titans want to win out with McDaniel, they'll have to beat out a number of suitors.

Although, with the aforementioned Ward at the team's nexus, a top draft pick and a league-high cap space to work with, Tennessee certainly has enough unique pieces to make a case.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Avoiding Slim Pickings

At this point, as teams begin to pull away with favored hires and names are being tied to places, Tennessee just has to make sure they aren't left picking from the scraps.

Whoever the Titans hire, it should be because the franchise has leveraged their value and pulled in someone painstakingly fit for the job. McDaniel just so happens to remain on the market and, perhaps more than anyone else available, is painstakingly fit for the sidelines of Nissan Stadium.

