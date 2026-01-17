Titans Prepare For Final Three Head Coaching Interviews

After completing an interview with Brian Daboll on January 16, the Tennessee Titans are set to interview three more candidates over the weekend.

January 17 sees former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy visit Tennessee for an in-person interview.

The following day, they'll host former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon in-person along with a virtual interview with current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Knowing those three are their final interviews in round one, it's only a matter of time before they narrow down their list and begin the second round of interviews.

1. Mike McCarthy

Until John Harbaugh was on the board for a hot minute, McCarthy was by far the most experienced head coach out there. The Super Bowl winning head coach may not have had things go according to plan with his final few years with the Cowboys, but he took a year off and is ready to return to the world of coaching.

McCarthy would bring years of head coaching experience to Tennessee, something they desperately need as their team is built by rookies. His 185-123-2 overall record is quite promising, and it'd be shocking if they don't bring him back for the second round of interviews.

2. Jonathan Gannon

Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is scheduled to interview Sunday in Tennessee for the Titans head coach job.

Even though almost one third of the league has head coach openings, Gannon doesn't seem like an ideal candidate to fill any of them. In just over 50 games with the Cardinals, he won just 15 of them for an eye-opening .294 win percentage.

Gannon worked with the Titans before, so his previous ties make him an easy person to interview. While he hasn't worked with them since 2012-13, he still was a defensive quality control coach in the organization and eyes a second chance as a head coach. Ultimately, he's best off as a DC somewhere.

3. Robert Saleh

#49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will interview with the #Ravens and #Titans on Sunday, source said.

The one thing you can't teach is leadership, and Saleh has that down to a science. Even with all of the 49ers injuries this season, he still managed to pull off an upset over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Saleh's head coach record isn't ideal, 20-36, but keep in mind that was with the New York Jets. Since then, he was an offensive consultant in Green Bay before joining the 49ers coaching staff. Saleh is a brilliant mind, and Tennessee should be all over him once they can finally interview him in-person.

