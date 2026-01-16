Titans Hosting Recently-Fired Head Coach for Interview

The Tennessee Titans have a litany of candidates for their vacant head coach position and have a few names that they're getting closer to knowing better.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Twitter that the Titans will host Jonathan Gannon for an interview for head coach on Jan. 18.

Gannon was previously reported as someone the Titans would interview and now they get closer to deciding if he's the right fit for them.

He also has prior head coaching experience, that the Titans have looked at in their many candidates so far.

Jonathan Gannon Coaching Background

Gannon just spent the past three seasons as the Arizona Cardinals head coach, where he compiled a 15-36 record (.394) and the franchise fired him after this most recent campaign.

He started 1-8 in his first season, but eventually got quarterback Kyler Murray and ended with three wins in the final eight games to post a 4-13 record in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon embraces team owner Michael Bidwill before the team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals overcame a poor start to the 2024 season, using a four-game winning streak to get to 6-4 by their Week 11 bye.

Arizona then won just two more games and finished 8-9, missing out on the playoffs for the third straight season.

The Cardinals won their first two games of the 2025 season, but won just one of their final 15 contests, finishing 3-14.

Murray missed the final 11 games of the 2025 campaign due to a foot injury and his last appearance came in the 22-21 loss to the Titans in Week 5 at home, who ended a 10-games losing streak dating back to 2024, scoring 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Gannon has a defensive background, working for the Titans as a defensive quality control coach for two seasons, 2012-13 and doing so in the same role in his first NFL gig with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007.

He was previously the Philadelphia Eagles coordinator (2021-22), Indianapolis Colts defensive backs coach (2018-20) and Minnesota Vikings assistant defensive backs coach (2014-17).

Gannon played safety in college at Louisville and then went into coaching, working as a student assistant (2003-05) and graduate assistant (2006) before going into the NFL ranks.

Why Gannon Makes Sense for the Titans

The Titans struggled on defense in 2025, ranking 25th in points (26.5),19th in yards (345.1) and 21st in passing yards allowed per game.

Tennessee also ranked tied for the fourth-least takeaways (14) this past season and tied for the third least interceptions (eight).

Gannon has experience in the secondary and on defense overall, which could invigorate a Titans team that will need to improve in that area during their rebuilding era.

The Titans also have star defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, who Gannon would love to work with and build an improving team around.

Titans Head Coach Interviews

The Titans have interviewed various different candidates for their next head coach in 2026 and beyond.

This includes fellow recently fired head coaches Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, Raheem Morris of the Falcons, Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy, plus former Dallas Cowboys head coaches in Mike McCarthy and Jason Garrett.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Titans have also interviewed current coaches in offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas Chiefs, defensive coordinators Lou Anarumo of the Colts and Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

Some other candidates that they've requested to speak with include defensive coordinators in Jeff Hafley of the Green Bay Packers, Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers, Chris Shula of the Los Angeles Rams and Jesse Minter of the Los Angeles Chargers, plus former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!