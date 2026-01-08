Titans Request to Bring Arthur Smith Back for HC Interview

The Tennessee Titans might be dialing up a reunion. Tennessee’s coaching search continues to widen, with the team requesting interviews with Robert Saleh, Arthur Smith and Jeff Hafley, adding more familiar faces to an already crowded board.

The Titans are deep into head-coach hunt mode, with eight known candidates set to interview, either virtually or in person, this week alone. And that list isn’t done growing. GM Mike Borgonzi is expected to circle back on more names as playoff teams get knocked out.

Early buzz around the league suggests Tennessee is leaning toward experienced head coaches this time around, and honestly, that tracks. After getting burned by the Brian Callahan experiment, the Titans appear ready to stop gambling on first-time playc allers and opt for someone who’s already worn the headset on game days.

Arthur Smith Emerges as Familiar Face in Titans’ Head Coaching Search

Arthur Smith is officially back on the Titans’ radar. According to Ian Rapoport, Tennessee has formally requested an interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, and former Titans staple.

The #Titans continue their search, and sources say they have request slips in for:

-- #Packers DC Jeff Hafley

-- #49ers DC Robert Saleh

-- #Steelers OC Arthur smith — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2026

If this feels familiar, that’s because it is. Smith and the Tennessee Titans go way back. He was on the Titans’ staff from 2011 to 2020, including a standout run as OC from 2019–20 when Tennessee fielded one of the league’s most dangerous offenses. That stretch helped Ryan Tannehill snag Comeback Player of the Year honors and launched Smith into the head-coaching ranks.

Smith parlayed that success into the top job with the Atlanta Falcons, where he spent three seasons trying to stabilize a revolving door at quarterback. From the final chapter of Matt Ryan to Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, Smith never quite got the QB answer, and it showed in a 21–30 record.

Pittsburgh brought Smith aboard in 2024, and while it hasn’t been perfect, there have been flashes. He helped steer the Steelers into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the AFC, setting up a wild-card showdown against the Houston Texans on Monday night.

Worth noting: Smith previously interviewed with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets last year, and he originally left Tennessee after serving as Mike Vrabel’s offensive coordinator from 2021–23 to take the Falcons job.

Now? The Titans may be circling back to a familiar playbook. One that already worked once.

