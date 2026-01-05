Titans' HC Job Among Most Attractive Despite Losing Season

The Tennessee Titans, enduring a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their final game of the up-and-down 2025-26 season, exhibit a unique light in what has been constant darkness for the franchise; that is, their job opening at the head coach position.

After firing Brian Callahan earlier this year after he'd managed just four wins through 19 games at the helm - with interim option Mike McCoy taking his place in the meantime - the Titans have since found themselves developing young players whilst a list of potential hires builds towards the offseason.

And while many jobs have come open across the NFL coaching landscape, Tennessee's stands alone as one of the most compelling opportunities for multiple reasons.

This optimistic perspective, which preserves the team's dignity amidst their current suffering (to a certain extent), isn't only popular amongst diehard Titans hopefuls.

A Most Attractive Job

The idea that the open seat in Tennessee is one of the league's most attractive is one of national relevance.

"Tennessee is a really attractive job to a lot of these candidates because of Cam Ward," said FOX NFL's Jay Glazer, talking on live television about the Titans' job opening ahead of their final matchup of the season. "...because of no state income tax and people love the GM as well."

Having just three wins on the year, the Titans franchise appears from the outside like, oppositely, one of the least compelling situations in the league. But with a figurative "boat load" of money to spend and a franchise player in the making, any potential coach would be hard-pressed to not at least consider what could be wrought out of the team's current ashes.

Monitoring in the Meantime

In the meantime, the Titans will look to monitor and mend their aforementioned breakout rookie playmaker, Ward. In the final bout of his first season, he exited the game with a shoulder injury.

Subsequently, Ward was held out of the rest of the game as an apparent precaution. As much as these futuristic coaching talks are centered around the signal caller, his health moving forward into said talks is paramount to their eventual success.

With the offseason officially upon the team, these discussions should materialize rather quickly, one way or another. The next era of Tennessee Titans football is about to be ushered in, and according to all involved, all signs are pointing to brighter days soon.

