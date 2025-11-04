Why Titans' Bye is Perfectly Timed
The Tennessee Titans are going into their bye week with a 1-8 record and a four-game losing streak.
The team could use some rest and it will get that as no game pops up on the schedule for Week 10. Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy explained why he thinks the bye week is approaching at the right time.
"Well, I think everyone expects to win every time you step out on the field," McCoy said postgame. "I think our guys work extremely hard. We've got to play better on Sundays. I've told you guys this the last couple weeks, how practice has gone, certain things.
"But when you have the self-inflicted wounds, you don't execute a certain way for four quarters against a good team, that's what happens. We've just got to keep grinding. That's the only way to do it, keep working hard, and you've got to get one."
"You've got to find a way to win one and get on a roll. I've been around a long time, and you get that second half—bye is coming at a good time for everyone to get away and think about what we can do to improve moving forward here."
Titans Need Time to Reset
For the Titans, it can be easy to go through the motions and feel incredibly numb, especially after the team fired its head coach following the Week 6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team needs time to rest up with so many injuries hurting both sides of the ball.
Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, pass rusher Arden Key and wide receiver Calvin Ridley are among those still dealing with injuries that have kept them out for several weeks. The time away could give them a chance to heal and get back on track for the second half of the season.
With eight games to go, the playoffs are no longer a goal for the Titans. Instead, they should be looking for ways to figure out who fits the team in the long run and who does not.
The beauty of being a rebuilding team at this point in the season is that there are opportunities galore. Players can earn playing time and have a chance to showcase themselves.
For the younger parts of the roster fighting for a chance to extend their NFL careers, these next few weeks are crucial for their futures in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!