Titans Poised for Big 2026 NFL Draft After Deadline Deals
After trading Roger McCreary and Dre'Mont Jones, the Tennessee Titans found themselves with a little extra draft capital. Their pick-swap for McCreary increased a late-round pick, and they were able to land a conditional pick from the Baltimore Ravens for Jones.
In total, Tennessee has nine picks in the 2026 draft. Their only conditional pick is the 2026 fifth rounder from the Ravens, which is the New York Jets pick. If the Ravens make the playoffs and Jones records two sacks the rest of the season.
Titans 2026 Draft Picks
As it stands, the only rounds where Tennessee has two picks is the fifth and sixth. They have one first round pick, one second, one third, one fourth, two fifths, two sixths, and a seventh. Keep in mind, one of the fifths can turn into a fourth.
The 2026 draft is going to be extremely interesting after the New York Jets went full sell-mode. The Jets hosted a fire sale of their own, something Titans fans expected their own team to do. Instead, they may not be prepared to trade away their potential No. 1 overall pick.
While the 2026 draft class is full of quarterbacks, it's hard to pinpoint one in particular as a franchise QB. Indiana's Fernando Mendoza stands out, but Arch Manning's fall has left many wondering where things stand. There are quite a few names that New York could be interested in, so this is where things get interesting.
Titans First Round Pick Could Be Substantial
No fanbase ever wants their team to tank, but the 1-8 Titans are in an incredibly unique position. Should they land the No. 1 overall pick for their second straight season, one would have to seriously question if they decide to keep that pick or not. If a team like New York is desperate for a quarterback, they're going to do whatever it takes to trade up.
Tennessee has rookie QB Cam Ward to rely on, someone who is only going to get better with time. He's dealt with a play-caller and head-coaching change in the span of a few weeks, something no rookie should have to go through.
Knowing the Titans already have nine picks, their first round pick in 2026 could be the difference maker. There are no guarantees they'd even trade down to begin with, but if they do, it could lessen the blow of their horrendous 2025 trade deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!