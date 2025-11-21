Titans Rookie RB Nearing Return From Injury
One of the Tennessee Titans' only positive through-lines over the course of their saddening 2025-26 run has been the emergence of multiple rookie options across the board; especially so on the offensive end, where numerous weapons have reared their heads early, mostly out of necessity.
Relying on the Rookies
In addition to quarterback Cam Ward, the most obvious and pressing asset of the bunch, wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike have joined their fellow first-year signal caller as young players taking on long-empty roles. Especially in the wake of veteran options at the position, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett being non-viable - the former due to injury and the latter because he asked to be released from the team - the two wideouts have had to answer the call because, above all else, nobody else was around to do so.
Now, their career-first efforts on the offensive end are in-line to be granted extra help. Rookie running back Kalel Mullings, who was placed on injured reserve in late September with an ankle injury, officially made his return to the Titans' team practice this week.
"It was a great feeling to be back out there for me," Mullings said of his long-awaited return to the practice field. "Early on in the season this process has been kind of bumpy, so it's just been nice to kind of be able to reset my mind... just playing football again. It's an amazing feeling to be able to play."
Rolling Once Again
"As we got closer," Mullings continued, expounding on the process of readying him for full-contact football once more, "it was just working through individual drill work, special teams drill work, just football drills, just trying to be able to do football movements again.
"It's just nice to finally be here and now we're rolling, now I'm a full participant."
Despite not having had the chance to contribute to Tennessee's dire offense yet this season, Mullings, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has generated enough excitement based on potential alone.
In his last collegiate season with the Michigan Wolverines, the back ran for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and leading the Wolverines' backfield charge with ease. Given the Titans' many offensive woes, a younger, more explosive option behind Ward may be just what the doctor ordered to provide the unit with a spark.
