Titans' Cam Ward Targets Areas for Offensive Improvement
If any specific aspect of the Tennessee Titans full systems shutdown can be identified at the heart of the 2025-26 season, it is likely the team's abysmal offense. Operating under rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the scoring unit has, time and time again, failed to capitalize on opportunities given by the (slightly more efficacious) defense and, more often than not, been a primary reason for one of Tennessee's nine losses in 10 games.
Proof in the Numbers
According to FOX Sports, the Titans have the composite worst total offense in the NFL, averaging 242.5 yards per game and scoring, throughout the entire year, just 12 touchdowns. The next lowest team in the latter statistic, the New Orleans Saints, have taken the ball over the white line 15 times. To say the least, whether or not Ward can be blamed, Tennessee's offense is downright atrocious compared to the rest of the league.
Speaking to the media ahead of Tennessee's incoming matchup at home with the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks, the aforementioned Ward went into all aspects of the offensive bunch that he's been tasked with leading through the general first half of his inaugural season.
"I think just getting the ball to my playmakers is something I've been better at since Week 1," Ward said of his own self-realized improvement, "then also just continuing to emphasize the little things."
Play What You Preach
As far as improvements go, Ward took a look at his offense as a whole, continuing, "Just within practice, practicing the way that we need to play, the stuff that we preach."
"Whether the stat-sheet says it or the score says it, I just think I know I'm getting better at something every week... I just think the emphasis on doing what the players want to do, not only from my standpoint, but the receivers, the routes that they're good at running, the offensive line helped them out a lot. So, I think a lot goes into it."
While Ward's ever-present optimism continues to reach out to the Tennessee faithful, at this point, they may be tired of reaching back. As bad as the team has been as of late - before Ward and with him - nothing short of actually winning football games is likely to satiate this tired fanbase.
And short of a tenured head coach and multiple veteran players due to injury, that anticipated reality doesn't seem to be in the cards anytime soon.
