Dan Orlovsky Praises Titans' Cam Ward
Most of the coverage that the Tennessee Titans have received within the national eye this season, both online and on television, has been in a negative light to some extent. Though of course, reasonably so, given the team's miserable 1-9 run up to this point on the 2025-26 campaign. Tennessee hasn't earned a blink of positivity as of now, as difficult as that may be for the more optimistic corners of the fanbase.
A Scarce Positive
Among the team's many struggles, though, one consistent positive has stood out in the light of comments and notes from members of the national media: the Titans' rookie quarterback and first overall pick, Cam Ward. Despite his relatively even, unassuming statline (six touchdowns and six interceptions on the season), Ward has drawn much sympathy for the situation he's playing in, in addition to much else.
In the most recent example of complimentary attention for the first-year signal caller, NFL QB-turned-analyst Dan Orlovsky sang his praises in a post with thousands of likes on X (Twitter):
"Cam Ward continues to throw the ball exceptionally well," observed Orlovsky. "Highly attractive young QB to go coach." Orlovsky's specific mention of the Titans' current head coaching vacancy is sure to alert the interest of many onlooking fans waiting for news of any kind on that front.
The QB's being on the team may alone draw extra interest from coaches on the job market, potentially providing Tennessee with some much-needed breathing room as that process chugs along.
Love From All Around
Further, Orlovsky wasn't the only big name in sports media to take notice of Ward's promising qualitites.
Michael Florio, of NFL Network, had similarly chipper things to say about Ward, attaching a clip from the Titans 16-13 home loss to the Houston Texans last week as evidence. In it, Ward, under pressure from the Houston defense, delivers a deep ball meticulously to the sideline, bringing the Titans offense well within scoring territory.
"Cam Ward really starting to feel how Drake Maye did last year," Florio said. "Box score watchers think he stinks, but if you watch, he’s had a lot of really good flashes. Just happens to be in a league-worst situation."
As bad as things are for the Tennessee Titans, fans can rest with relative ease knowing that the future of the franchise is in good hands with their rookie "face of the team" calling the shots under center.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!