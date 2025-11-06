Titans' Mike Borgonzi Makes Bold Promise to Fans
The Tennessee Titans have more unanswered questions at their current midseason juncture than they had on the backend of their 3-14 finish last season. Even granting the skepticism coming into this campaign surrounding head coach Brian Callahan — which, some may argue, led to his firing — it seemed like the 2025-26 run was primed for a touch more consistency, if nothing else.
Now 1-8, without a win in the AFC South and trailing an unexpectedly quiet trade deadline, the only direction Tennessee seems to be taking as a franchise is directly down. In a midweek press conference ahead of the Titans' incoming bye week, general manager Mike Borgonzi addressed the current state of his team. While his appearance to the media in such a manner is rare, he had much to say. The most interesting of which, perhaps, was his apparent promise that the Titans will get better, even if it takes a while to do so.
"One of the things that was really appealing to me when I took this job was the passion that this fan base has. Coming in here as an opposing team, you could feel that passion, and that it meant something to the community, to families here," Borgonzi said.
"I always said, if I am going to go somewhere, I want to make it impactful. It is great to be in a place where people care about the team. I have been here close to a year now … and I've gotten to meet a lot of people in the community, and I feel their passion, and I feel their frustration right now."
"But we are doing everything possible right now to get this right, and to fix it," he continued. "And, we will. I believe we will at the end of the day."
New Urgency
When exactly is the "end of the day"? That timeline remains unsure, but in the midst of a coaching search, a general sense of urgency unusual to the franchise currently exists within it.
Going forward, the temporary onus is on quarterback Cam Ward, and his fellow rookie receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, to build a strong foundation at the core of the team. Their youth, combined with the team's sky-high salary cap, should give whoever takes the wheel next all the tools they'll need to fix what has long been broken.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!