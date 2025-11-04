Titans HC Wants Cam Ward to Improve
A given part of the "coach firing" process is determining what stays in the inevitable, franchise-shifting aftermath of the decision. When a new head coach is hired in, not only does the staff change, but a chunk of the team is often overhauled too, reflecting the control of a new mind over a roster that was bad enough previously to necessitate the move in the first place. For the Tennessee Titans, at 1-8, few aspects of the current roster are worth considering sacred, especially given their recent defensive trade ahead of the deadline and their own looming rebuild.
Clearing Up Cap
For the time being, the team's bunch of offensive rookies appear to be among the few candidates for the team to undoubtedly hold on to when a new regime rolls into town. At the top of that list is first overall pick and first-year quarterback Cam Ward.
Ward's first season in Tennessee has not thus far been what fans wanted from him after the team moved on from former signal caller Will Levis for his own inefficiency, but at the same time, Ward has shown enough flashes to bide his team until a new system is formed around him.
Until the Titans make a hire to build that system, though, interim head coach Mike McCoy is the man working to ease Ward into his new NFL role right now. After the team's 27-20 home loss to the Los Angeles Charges last week, McCoy split the difference on his QB's middling performance:
The Ups and Downs
"...there were some really good plays, and there were a couple of plays in there where you can say: 'We have to do a better job here. We have to be able to make this throw, convert it,'" McCoy said. "But then there's some plays in there where you say: 'Wow, that's pretty damn good.' So there's the ups and downs, and we have to be more consistent."
Ward completed 12 passes on 21 attempts against the Chargers, tallying just 145 yards through the air and no score or turnover either way. With veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley missing time with an injury and Tyler Lockett outright asking to, and being, released, Ward has been left with his fellow rookies as primary options on offense.
His inoffensive tendencies on offense will only do for so long, but with so much more to worry about in the bigger picture, the Titans franchise can afford dealing with the higher-level things in the hopes that Ward finds a way to break through his despite his limiting circumstances in the meantime.
