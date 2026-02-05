Titans Must Go All-In For Maxx Crosby

With the Tennessee Titans' cap space rising to nearly $100 million entering the 2026 offseason, the team is facing down a bevy of possibilities as far as moving, and spending, that money goes.

New head coach Robert Saleh has been given that very task. After conducting one of the more comprehensive staff builds post-hire, Saleh will now have to turn to a team that has amassed just six wins over their past two seasons of football.

And before the HC could even pinpoint a place to start, insider Jay Glazer, on Yahoo Sports, divulged that star defensive end Maxx Crosby could soon hit the trade market.

A Potential Defining Deal

"I do," responded Glazer simply, addressing whether or not Crosby's time with the Raiders is coming to a close. On top of a supposed "ton" of landing spots that make sense for Crosby, according to Glazer, in what would be a deal that could potentially pull in more capital than the Green Bay Packers trade for Micah Parsons last year.

For Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys pulled in Kenny Clark, a Pro Bowl defensive tackle, as well as two future first round picks. If Crosby goes anywhere, and a similar haul is expected, it'll likely be the defining deal of the 2026 offseason.

Maxx Crosby's time with the Raiders is most likely DONE, per @JayGlazer 👀



What kind of haul would the five-time Pro Bowler get in the trade market? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FK1EkdKXRd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2026

The Titans, just one season removed from a 3-14 campaign with little to nothing to write home about, could be the perfect suitors for Crosby, if he has any say in his landing spot. With assets to move and relevant, compelling coaches in place, Tennessee should go all in on this one.

Going All In On Crosby

How exactly the Titans would go about acquiring Crosby isn't exactly clear, but the team has multiple (at least conceivable) routes moving forward that could potentially squeeze a deal into place.

For starters, with a cast of veteran playmakers that have long been rumored to be on the move and an incoming pick in both the first and second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Whether or not Tennessee should give up draft capital - especially when the fourth overall pick could be at risk - will inevitably be a hot topic of debate.

But when a player like Crosby - who ranked No. 2 in solo tackles, assists and stops league-wide among edge rusgers per Pro Football Focus - is on the other side of such a deal, it must at least be considered. Especially when Saleh has spent his entire career working with, and refining, the best defenses in the NFL.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!