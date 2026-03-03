Titans Targeting Series of Offensive Linemen

Cam Ward, in spite of an all-things-considered solid rookie campaign (especially in the second half), was sacked 55 times. The Tennessee Titans' offensive line isn't the worst in the league, and not all of those mistakes can be pinned on them, but a number that high almost demands change to some extent.

Especially given the release of center Lloyd Cushenberry - a move that now appears like a kind of set-off for these changes - the Titans have a new need on the line in front of Ward. And, according to Paul Kuharsky, Tennessee has a number of options on the board already.

The obvious choice is Tyler Linderbaum, now expected to hit free agency after spending his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens up to this point. Perhaps the undisputed, best OL in the current field, he'll be guaranteed to pull interest from all sides.

Interest From All Sides

"Tyler Linderbaum of the Ravens is the top center heading to free agency now," noted Kuharsky on the subject. But, again, the Titans aren't going to cast their entire lot on a "do or die," one-player scenario like that one."

"Still, three others are also on the Titans' radar: Connor McGovern of the Bills, Tyler Biadasz, who Washington recently released, and Luke Fortner of the Saints."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms-up with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

"Spotrac projects Linderbaum as worth $17 million annually, with McGovern at $16 million. Fortner is far cheaper with a projection at just over $6 million."

The Titans may have fewer money worries than any other team in the NFL right now, but that's before any other outstanding, almost inevitable moves have been made. If Tennessee can pad the cost and improve their protection, that may be the long-run preference.

Between Money and Efficiency

Fortner (per PFF) allowed just three sacks, whereas the aforementioned Linderbaum allowed two. There are more metrics at play, sure, but that one can be slotted in as the ultimate measure as to just how different these two players are, and whether or not the projected $10 million or more gap between them is worth the difference in efficiency.

With Carmen Bricillo having been brought in to coach that group regardless, Titans fans can trust they'll get more out of the unit in years past.

The franchise's updated staff is clearly putting an emphasis on impact being the big-name playmakers and, at least to some extent, that starts with groups like the offensive line.

