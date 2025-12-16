Titans Must Pay Former First Round Pick

With so many questions regarding the Tennessee Titans offensive line, they know left guard is not a position to worry about. Former No. 11 overall pick, Peter Skoronski, has been lights out.

The Titans first rounder in 2023 has lived up to expectations. While they don't necessarily need to pay him this offseason, it would be a sign of good faith as this O-Line has been a disaster this season.

Skoronski isn't part of that problem. There are so many issues this team needs to address, and those will only continue to grow if they aren't able to keep the Northwestern graduate for the long haul.

Titans Must Re-sign Peter Skoronski

Peter Skoronski versus the 49ers on Sunday:



-53 Snaps

-0 Sacks Allowed

-0 Quarterback Pressures Allowed

-87.5 PFF Grade

-83.7 Run-Blocking Grade

-81.5 Pass-Blocking Grade

-0 Penalties



Pay HIM!!!! #Titans #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/w3Qbb5Q3zI — SharmSports (@SharmSports) December 15, 2025

After a stellar performance against the San Francisco 49ers, Titans fans began to take notice of just how good their left guard has been. Offensive lineman rarely get discussed when their doing their job well. Instead, they get obliterated when they aren't.

For Skoronski, fans took notice of his Week 15 performance. This account recapped his stellar effort, one that saw him not allow a sack, quarterback pressure, or penalty in 53 snaps.

Skoronski left San Francisco with an 87.5 overall PFF grade. While his overall grade on the season is 75.3, that's still 10th among the 77 qualified guards. Knowing how many times rookie QB Cam Ward has been sacked this season, it'd be a no brainer not to re-sign the second ranked guard with an 81.3 pass block grade.

Titans Contract With Skoronski

Almost nothing good has come out of the #Titans offense this year, but Peter Skoronski is playing at an all-pro level pic.twitter.com/0owwFG8q6A — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) November 11, 2025

Upon being drafted in the first round a few years ago, Skoronski signed a four-year, $19.6 million deal. He'll be on the team next season no matter what, and that's not even accounting for the club option in 2027. At just 24-years-old, Skoronski is an offensive lineman the team can't let slip away.

For a team in the rebuilding stages, it's never too early to prioritize who needs to stay. The Titans have plenty of cap room to work with, and there will undoubtedly be releases after the season. Knowing they'll have even more money to spare, it would be shocking to see them not keep Skoronski around.

Knowing this franchise, they likely won't do it in the offseason. They'll wait as long as they can and try to get as cheap of a deal as possible. Ultimately, none of that will matter unless they ruin their relationship with one of the top left guards in the NFL.

