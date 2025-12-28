Titans Have Crystal Clear Secret Weapon

Having won two of their last three games (for the first time this season, no less), the Tennessee Titans have suddenly received a boatload of positive attention previously unthinkable for the franchise.

Since the firing of head coach Mike Vrabel — followed, of course, by the hiring and subsequent firing of his replacement, Brian Callahan — the team has gone without any sense of forward momentum.

Lousy draft picks, bad veteran signings and, on occasion, downright bad luck; the Titans have truly seen it all. Yet, despite their 3-12 overall record, things appear to be looking up for the first time in a long time at Nissan Stadium. And while much of the credit has gone to the team's rookie-fueled offense, the Titans' secret weapon may very well be their depth on the other side of the ball.

The best possible example of that weapon arose in the team's 26-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs this past week, wherein premier linebacker Cedric Gray was forced to sit with a concussion. In his wake emerged James Williams, a longtime secondary piece and now, perhaps, a reliable option.

A Long Time Coming

Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) watches his team face the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of Williams taking his opportunity to shine, Gray only encouraged his teammate stepping up as he himself prepares to return this weekend against the New Orleans Saints.

"I was happy to see James (Williams) go out there and play, and do his thing," Gray said of the Titans' defensive replacement for the budding star, "and see the team's success. It was just one week, so we are back and ready to go now."

Having notched a whopping nine total tackles in Tennessee's aforementioned win over the Chiefs, including one sack, Williams wasted no time proving his worth after being thrust into the limelight. Drew Beatty, a Titans film analyst, had James Williams tabbed as Tennessee's go-to second option on the inside line before the season even began.

Evidenced by older footage posted on X (Twitter), Williams' breakout has been a long time coming.

After not taking a defensive snap until week 15, James Williams produced 3 games of really exciting tape and is my current favorite to win the #Titans ILB2 job pic.twitter.com/BZ1wWs0G9v — Drew Beatty (@IronCityFilm) May 28, 2025

Building For the Future

Williams' gradual development and, now, skyrocketing on-field proof is perhaps a sign of the times as to what Tennessee's defense could eventually offer. Especially with a new HC soon to be brought in, the right hire may be the final cog in the Titans' ball-stopping machine.

Either way, the LB has a fantastic game this past week, and even with Gray back, the Titans can be a little more aware of the potential they have waiting on the sideline.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿