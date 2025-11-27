Titans On SI Staff Predicts Week 13

The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 13 matchup when they take on their division rival in the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

The AFC South rivalry should heighten some of the emotion in the matchup, especially considering the fact that the Titans can play spoiler to the Jags, who are 7-4 and holding onto a Wild Card spot in the playoff picture.

Here's a look at what our staff thinks will happen for the game:

Jeremy Brener

If there was a win for the Titans at the tail end of the season, this is probably the one to get. A home game inside the division against a Jaguars team that has looked a little dicey in the last few weeks is a perfect storm for the Titans.

That doesn't mean things will be easy against the Jags, who know how much a win would mean at this point in the season, especially against a division rival, but the Titans truly have a shot here. If they play with the same level of enthusiasm and focus that they had against the Seattle Seahawks when they lost by just six points, the Jaguars could very easily be on upset alert against the Titans.

I won't guarantee a Titans win, but this is as confident as I've felt all season long.

Prediction: Titans 16, Jaguars 13

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws during pre-game warmups against the Tennessee Titans. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jordon Lawrenz

I truly have no faith in the Jacksonville Jaguars. No matter what their record says, I can't trust them one bit. This is Tennessee's final chance to make an impression at home during this four-game stretch, and I'm leaning towards an upset in this one.

Recency bias is definitely a thing, but the Jaguars needing overtime against the Arizona Cardinals is alarming. Cam Ward has continued to get better, and this Jags team may not be as good as some expect. Knowing the Titans have put up stellar numbers in their last two games, I think they finally break the ice and take down the Jags.

Prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 21

Lane Mills

This feels like the week for the Titans. Coming off a near-upset over the Seattle Seahawks with Cam Ward coming into his own, the team feels primed for their minimum yearly allotment of one divisional win, especially at home. The Jaguars have had a good season under first year head coach Liam Coen, but their unpredictability lends itself well to a long-awaited Titans turnaround.

Prediction: Titans 24, Jaguars 20

