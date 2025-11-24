Way-Too-Early Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions

Having not won at Nissan Stadium in over a year, the Tennessee Titans have one more chance to pick up a win in their four-game homestand. That last chance will come against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a red-hot team that just knocked off the Arizona Cardinals in overtime.

For what it's worth, the Titans' lone win of the year came against the Cardinals, and they didn't need overtime to do so. Even though that was in Week 5, it's still important as Tennessee proved they have what it takes to win.

Even though they haven't won since, the Titans have been consistently improving. Sure, the Jaguars are also getting better each and every week, but no one is saying the Titans need to win in overwhelming fashion to leave the week with a "win."

Titans Face Tough Test vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacksonville has needed overtime in two of its last four games to get the job done. The Jaguars are one of the most confusing teams in the league, but they've won three of their last four. Their lone loss was to the Houston Texans, a seven point loss which puts the Titans three-point loss in a better light.

Keep in mind, the Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6, a team the Titans lost to, 27-20. Comparing common opponents doesn't tell the entire story as the Jaguars seem to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the league but they keep finding ways to win which is all that matters.

The 1-10 Titans' latest loss extended their streak to six in a row, their longest of the year. Having started the season 0-4, they are looking to at least pick up one or two more wins down the stretch. That may come at the expense of losing the No. 1 overall pick, but that's a question to be asked at a later time.

Titans Look To Exploit Jaguars Inconsistencies

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While this Titans defense isn't full of takeaways, quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be a great player to take advantage of. His 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions are far from great, and it's even worse to know that three of them came against the Cardinals. If Tennessee is able to exploit that, it'll be in a good state.

It's a tough ask to predict a Titans win, but this one isn't as far-fetched as one would expect. On paper, the Jaguars have a much better record, but that doesn't tell the full story as to how much of a roller coaster their season has been.

