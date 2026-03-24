Titans May Have Overpaid With Three-Year, $58 Million Signing

The Tennessee Titans were flush with cap space at the beginning of the legal tampering period, and coming off a 3-14 season, the team had plenty of needs to address.

As such, the Titans were always bound to dish out a bit too much cash here and there, which isn't a huge long-term concern considering the rate at which the cap continues to grow in the NFL.

Regardless, the signing of former New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor to a three-year, $58 million deal was listed as one of the eight-largest overpays across the league by Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, who first cited BR's Alex Kay by listing an excerpt from one of the latter's prior pieces he wrote before free agency began.

"Taylor's coverage skills have regressed in the years since he allowed a meager 48.5 percent completion rate and gave up zero touchdowns as a rookie," Kay wrote. "Opposing quarterbacks connected on 68.1 percent of throws made against him in 2025, a career-worst mark for the 27-year-old. He gave up a concerning 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons after allowing just four in his first two years."

Davenport then put forward some concerns about Taylor based on how consistently opposing quarterbacks have thrown in his direction.

"Of course, when cornerbacks amass high tackle numbers, it often indicates that opposing quarterbacks have little reluctance regarding targeting that corner," Davenport wrote.

"And Taylor has been targeted an average of almost 100 times a season over the last three years."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) catches a pass underneath New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can Taylor Live Up to his Contract with Titans?

Arriving in Tennessee alongside another big-ticket free agent at cornerback in Cor'Dale Flott, who signed a four-year contract worth $45 million, as well as Joshua Williams, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $8 million, Taylor is expected to come in and help lead a one-year turnaround on the backend of the team's defense under new head coach Robert Saleh.

A perhaps underrated aspect of Taylor's game is his ability to blitz, particularly from the slot, as he racked up seven sacks over his last three seasons with the Saints.

The 27-year-old's inside-out versatility, meaning he can play from the nickel or on the boundary, is another valuable feature of his profile, and he's also proven himself to be an adept run defender at times.

"I have watched [Saleh] since I've been in the league and I think he has a really good defense," Taylor said, per Titans.com's Jim Wyatt. "I'm a guy who can play on the outside and … a guy who can fit in the run game and in run support and a guy who can cover backside single receivers. I think I am going to fit very well, and I think coach believes that as well."

A Tennessee native who attended the University of Tennessee, Taylor's homecoming coincides with a new coaching staff and plenty of roster turnover on the team's roster.

As one of the more high-profile additions up to this point, Taylor has some added pressure on him to perform.

His coverage skills have been trending in the wrong direction, which has led to some consternation about his contract, but the hope is that Taylor can rebound and make an impact in multiple facets of the game for the Titans over the next few campaigns.

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