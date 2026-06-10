Tennessee Titans OTA Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

This time of year, in the football calendar is always interesting. We're not seeing all that we want to see, because not every player is doing much in OTAs, so there's always a lot of speculation and rumors.

However, the Titans are starting mandatory minicamp next week, so it will be easier to find out what's real and what's not. We'll hopefully see the players who weren't at OTAs, and some, like the offensive linemen, will have chances to do more than they did at OTAs. Today, though, I want to talk about the chatter around the team and see what's reality and what's fiction.

We Should be Worried about Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws in drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're keeping up with the Titans on social media, you've likely seen it be reported that Cam Ward has been inaccurate and thrown a couple of interceptions this summer. That's true, as even Jim Wyatt said Ward could be playing better.

However, some people are going way too far with this. Drake Maye and Caleb Williams struggled with interceptions last summer before going on to have incredible seasons. You simply can't read into practices without pads early in the summer. Plus, Ward is learning a new offensive system and is coming off his rookie year- he's not going to be perfect. I'll worry if Ward looks bad once the regular season starts, but not until then.

Verdict: Fiction

Carnell Tate Looks Like the Real Deal

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) goes through warmups during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carnell Tate naturally has high expectations place on him after being the No. 4 pick. Much has been made about the lack of help Ward had as a rookie, so people want Tate to be the go-to guy immediately.

Well, the good news is, it's hard to look much better than Tate has to this point. Speed, one-handed catches, great routes- Tate has done it all. Yes, it's early, and Tate hasn't even worn pads yet or dealt with contact, but the early returns are all you can hope for out of a top pick. Tate will be legit.

Verdict: Reality

This is Titans' Deepest Receiver Room in Years

Tennessee Titans wide receivers Tyren Montgomery (19) and Carnell Tate (14) head back to the huddle during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center Friday, May 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, the Titans' receiver room has been talked about probably more than any other position group, and for good reason. At the top, you have Tate, Calvin Ridley, and Wan'Dale Robinson, with Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike following them. However, the battle for the final one or two spots is incredibly interesting.

K.J. Osborn, Tyren Montgomery, Xavier Restrepo, and Bryce Oliver, among others, are fighting for spots. All have looked great at times this offseason, especially Osborn and Restrepo. It really seems like nine or 10 receivers are playing well enough to earn spots.

Verdict: Reality

We Should Worry about Cor'Dale Flott, Alontae Taylor Absences

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) receives a pass past New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans spent big money on cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott this offseason, so it's concerning that neither are them have been at OTAs, right?

Well, OTAs are voluntary, and it's common for veterans to skip them. I wish Flott and Taylor were here because they're new and learning an entirely new defensive system, but it's not the end of the world. We also don't know the reason for their absence, and it's entirely possible they could be in the building just not out on the field. If they don't show up to minicamp, then you can be worried.

Verdict: Fiction

Mitchell Trubisky has Backup QB Locked Up

Tennessee Titans quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws in drills during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell Trubisky was added in free agency this offseason after the Titans decided they needed a more reliable backup QB. Will Levis is still around, though, and Hendon Hooker was also added this offseason. Trubisky missed the beginning of OTAs due to the birth of his child, so Levis and Hooker had perfect opportunities to impress and fight for the QB2 spot.

Instead, Levis and Hooker have both failed to do much. Levis has had some great throws, but he's had just as many bad ones. Levis has thrown several interceptions this summer and could have had even more. Hooker hasn't turned it over, but he's just inconsistent and uninspiring. Trubisky returned to the team this week and clearly is a level ahead of the other two. There's no question Trubisky is the backup.

Verdict: Reality