Titans Receive Mixed Bag Of Injury News

The Tennessee Titans received a few key injury updates heading into Week 12.

Jordon Lawrenz

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) looks down the line against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Ahead of their Week 12 matchup at Nissan Stadium, the Tennessee Titans received four key injury updates. One of which was positive, but the other three left fans questioning just how shorthanded they could be come November 23.

With the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks coming to town, the last thing the Titans want is to be without a few star players. One returning receiver would be great, but they know they can't afford to be without quarterback Cam Ward's top target and a pair of defensive players.

Chimere Dike Returns To Practice

After getting banged up against the Houston Texans, Dike is set to return to practice. The wide receiver/return specialist is someone the Titans cannot afford to be without. At any given moment, he could break away a punt or kick return for a touchdown that can change the course of the game.

"It's a great sign," interim head coach Mike McCoy said. "He'll [Dike] be out there working today. He's feeling much better today. We'll take it a day at a time with him, but it's a great sign."

So far this season, Dike has 23 receptions for 208 yards with a touchdown. He's added 17 yards on the ground as the team has tried to mix up their offense by giving him eight carries. On special teams, he has 1,108 kickoff return yards and 195 punt return yards with a touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor Sitting Out

Rookie wide receiver Elic Ayomanor will be missing practice on November 19 due to a hamstring injury. He was in and out of the game in Week 11 against the Texans, but it's clear the team is taking a cautious approach with him heading into the Seahawks game.

Ayomanor is the leading receiver on the team with 28 receptions for 334 yards. Tight end Chig Okonkwo passed him up against the Texans as he now has a team high 32 receptions for 337 yards.

Xavier Woods and Darrell Baker Jr. To Miss Practice

Safety Xavier Woods will be missing due to a hamstring injury as well. Cornerback Darrell Baker Jr.'s injury was not disclosed. While Ayomanor and those two are the main players missing practice, Titans' Jim Wyatt notes that defensive back Kendell Brooks is currently in concussion protocol.

Woods was a top target at the trade deadline, but the Titans ultimately decided it would be best to keep him. After seeing Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throw four interceptions last week, Woods would love to be on the field to get his second of the season.

