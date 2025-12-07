Three Last Minute Titans vs. Browns Predictions

It's crazy to think that a team playing on the road actually favors them, but that's the scenario with the Tennessee Titans. It's been over a year since they've won a game at Nissan Stadium, but in that span, they've picked up a few road wins.

As for the Cleveland Browns, two of their three wins have been at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns will be starting rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders once again as he takes on QB Cam Ward in a showdown for the ages.

1. Cam Ward Outduels Shedeur Sanders

Years ago, @DarrellColbert7 was training Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders and decided to pair them together. What emerged was a relationship built around competition, respect and constant banter.



On Sunday, Ward and Sanders meet for the first time in the NFL as QB1. (w/… pic.twitter.com/niGiS0MjYu — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 6, 2025

This isn't necessarily a bold decision, as Ward has started a handful more games, but Ward shouldn't have too many issues against this Browns secondary. As long as the Titans' offensive line does its job, which is much easier said than done, Ward will have a much-needed rebound game after last week.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks downfield during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The presence of Myles Garrett is always intimidating, but it's not like Sanders has put up numbers that are out of this world. Ward is no stranger to the Browns' fifth-round pick, and no matter what, it's going to be amazing to see these two players duke it out.

2. Titans Successfully Stop The Run

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has stressed how important it is that this team stops the run. If Tennessee lets running back Quinshon Judkins run all over them, they're in big trouble.

Judkins has 758 rushing yards, which is nearly the most yards on the entire team. The 22-year-old is less than 200 yards shy of QB Dillon Gabriel, and could very well surpass QB Joe Flacco's yardage against the Titans. Knowing they held the Jacksonville Jaguars star RB Travis Etienne Jr. to just 28 yards on 12 carries, this Titans run defense has a little momentum on their side.

3. Neither Team Reaches 20 Points

Myles Garrett is four sacks away from setting the NFL’s single-season record.



He has two games this season with 4+ sacks already — and faces Cam Ward Sunday, whose 48 sacks taken are the most in the NFL.https://t.co/lM3jTVRCTH pic.twitter.com/DZex4Ijc0N — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 7, 2025

The over/under for this game is set at a disgustingly low 34.5 points. All week long, predictions have been pouring in with scores like 14-13, 16-13, among others in that range.

Sure, the Titans have reached 20 points in their last two games, but they haven't been able to do so consistently. In Sanders' starts with the Browns, they've put up 24 and eight points.

This game could end up being a shootout, but there's a much higher chance that each team leaves Cleveland having only scored one touchdown. Add in a few field goals, maybe a safety, but this game could be the ugliest of the season.

