Titans' Jeffery Simmons Reveals Team's Focus in Final Push

The life of an NFL player features media appearances and constant input from the fanbase. When a team is 1-11 like the Tennessee Titans, one can only imagine what these players are going through. For defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, he does his best to block all of that out.

While it's much easier said than done, Simmons remains focused on one thing, winning. No matter what talk is going around in regard to head coaching candidates or the No. 1 overall pick, Simmons is poised to block that all out and only focus on the task at hand.

Jeffery Simmons Rallies the Troops

"I can tell you no one in this building is talking about the No. 1 pick. That's outside noise and we try to block outside noise out," Simmons said. "No matter if we were winning or right now we're in the situation where we're trying to find out how to win another game. You know we're going up there with the mindset that we want to beat the Cleveland Browns. We're trying to go 5-0 the rest of this year."

"The value, no matter who it is, if it's a high pick, No. 1 overall or No. 19, I mean at the end of the day the standard is going to be the standard. That's what we're talking about and that's what we talked about today."

"What we want to be, what we want to put out there going into next season and going into this offseason. I haven't really expressed nothing about the No. 1 overall pick. I'm expressing winning."

Titans' Five Remaining Tests

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) talk after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In order to go 5-0, the Titans would have to defeat the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Simmons was quick to point out how focused he is on winning, something that hasn't come easy for the Titans this season. Their lone win was against the Arizona Cardinals on October 5 by a score of 22-21. In order to prove that wasn't a fluke, Titans fans would at least like one more win out of their team down the stretch.

For Simmons to confidently say all of the talk in regard to the No. 1 overall pick is outside noise, there seems to be no reason to believe this team is tanking. Even after their horrendous performance last week, it's safe to assume the Jaguars simply got the best of them and the Titans will come out better than ever in Week 14 against the Browns.

