Titans Get Concussion Updates for Two Injured Players

On the road to Cleveland, the Tennessee Titans were patiently awaiting an injury update from two players on the concussion protocol. Both are defensive stars who missed last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they'll be thrilled to learn one of the two can return to action.

Safety Kendell Brooks will be good to go against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 while defensive tackle Shy Tuttle is the third inactive for Tennessee.

S Kendell Brooks - IN

.@Titans S Kendell Brooks (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation ahead of tomorrow's contest — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 6, 2025

Numerous Titans reporters confirmed that the Titans will indeed have Brooks back for their game against the Browns. On paper, facing a rookie quarterback who's making his third NFL start is a defense's dream. This Titans defense is far from stellar, but they were able to add some much needed help in the secondary.

With cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis set to miss another week, the Titans at least know they'll have a key safety back in action. So far this season, Brooks has appeared in six games. That's more than the five he played in for his rookie season, and it's important to note that the 25-year-old was coming off the best game of his young career.

Three of Brooks' five tackles came in the Titans 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans. Had Brooks not gone down with a concussion, who knows how his numbers would look by now. This will be his first bit of action since November 16.

DT Shy Tuttle - OUT

.@Titans DT Shy Tuttle (concussion) has been downgraded to OUT for tomorrow's contest and will not travel with the team — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 6, 2025

Sadly for the Titans, they will once again be without their 30-year-old defensive tackle. Tuttle, who's on his third team in the last four seasons, hasn't done much this season with the Titans. That's not to say he's past his prime, but the Titans were expecting a bit more out of someone the Panthers once signed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

It's safe to assume Tuttle won't be back with the Titans next season. He has recorded just 11 tackles in 10 games. For reference, he had 46 tackles in 15 games last season. He's only finished with fewer than 43 tackles twice, that being in 2019 and 2020 with the New Orleans Saints.

With a guy like Jeffery Simmons on the team, players like Tuttle are only supposed to be even better. With all the attention on stopping Simmons, Tuttle hasn't been able to carry his weight. He may not be playing as much as he used to, but not recording a tackle in his last three games is quite alarming.

