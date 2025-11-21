Titans Rule Out Three Players vs. Seahawks
After not being spotted at practice, the Tennessee Titans officially ruled out a trio of players. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward will not only be without veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but rookie WR Elic Ayomanor has been ruled out as well.
Ayomanor is one of the three players that were ruled out on November 21. Other than him, a pair of defensive players were ruled out due to ongoing injuries: safety Xavier Woods and defensive back Kendell Brooks.
WR Elic Ayomanor
Without a doubt, the last person this Titans offense wanted to lose was Ayomanor. Even though tight end Chig Okonkwo passed him up by a few yards as the team's leading receiver, Ayomanor has proven to be a difference maker when he's on the field.
Drops remain an issue. It's clear Ayomanor is far from perfect, but he's about all this Titans offense can ask for. Tennessee has little to no weapons for Ward, and Ayomanor's hamstring injury adds even more uncertainty as to how this offense is going to look.
There have long been talks about Xavier Restrepo making his NFL debut due to his chemistry with Ward at college, but the Titans have yet to make that official. At this point, they'll do anything to find someone to step up on offense.
Safety Xavier Woods
To no surprise, the 30-year-old safety will not be suiting up on November 23. Woods is someone the team was looking to shop at the deadline, but they didn't get what they were looking for. At this point, even a seventh-round pick would've been better than having him fill a roster spot.
Woods likely isn't going to be back next season, making the team's decision to keep him even more puzzling. He's only played the full 17 games twice in his career, but it's worth noting he didn't play in last week's contest against the Houston Texans. Tennessee's secondary doesn't have much to glow about, so not having Woods back causes even more room for concern.
Defensive Back Kendell Brooks
Brooks, who played just five games last year, already surpassed that total in 2025. He's appeared in six games, including last week's loss to the Texans. He had a trio of tackles in that game, the highest of his career. Prior to that, Brooks has never had more than one in a game.
The absence of Woods forced Brooks to step up, but now the team is forced to look elsewhere as they'll be without both of these players against a Seattle Seahawks offense that isn't afraid to throw the ball.
