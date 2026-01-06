Why Should the Titans Hire Pete Carroll

It’s officially coaching carousel season, and the Tennessee Titans are back on the hunt—for the second time in three years. This time, the mandate is clear: develop a young roster, stabilize the locker room, and finally snap a four-year postseason drought that’s worn thin in Nashville.

New general manager Mike Borgonzi has the headset for this one. Hired in 2025, this marks Borgonzi’s first crack at running a head-coaching search , and it’s a tone-setting moment for the direction of the franchise.

One name that hasn’t been officially linked yet, but checks a lot of boxes, is Pete Carroll.

Strip away the noise, and the idea of the Titans hiring Carroll starts to make real football sense. From results to sustainability to roster fit, the case holds up on tape, and the numbers back it up.

Pete Carroll’s résumé isn’t built on a couple of hot seasons—it’s built on long-term winning. Across 18 NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks, Carroll stacked up a 170–120–1 regular-season record, staying comfortably above .500 for nearly two decades.

For a Titans franchise that’s struggled to keep momentum year over year, that kind of baseline competence and consistency matters. It’s not flashy—but it wins you Sundays.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline in a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Player Development

Tennessee’s rebuild now runs through Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, or Will Levis. Both of whom are out with season-ending injuries. Before his shoulder injury , Ward took every snap under center and finished with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. A solid rookie-year foundation despite the chaos around him.

That’s where Carroll’s coaching profile really pops. He’s historically thrived in developing young quarterbacks and raw talent, emphasizing confidence, structure, and clear roles. A rookie QB doesn’t need schematic whiplash, he needs a steady hand and a long view. Carroll checks that box.

Carroll’s real edge has always been player development, especially outside the first round. In Seattle, he helped turn mid-round picks into core pieces—Richard Sherman (5th round), Kam Chancellor (5th), and K.J. Wright (4th). All while grooming Russell Wilson into a Pro Bowl QB early in his career.

For a Titans roster clearly trending young, that ability to win on day two and day three of the draft is massive. You don’t rebuild in free agency, you rebuild by hitting on picks and coaching them up. Carroll’s track record says he can do exactly that.

Championship Pedigree

Under Carroll, Seattle made the playoffs 10 times in 14 seasons, won five NFC West titles, and reached two Super Bowls, including a dominant win in Super Bowl XLVIII, powered by the league’s No. 1 scoring defense.

The Titans have had postseason flashes, but not sustained contention. Hiring a head coach who’s been deep into January and knows what championship standards look like instantly raises the bar in the building.

Team Building for a Reset Roster

Tennessee’s 3–14 finish and front-office reset signal a team that’s not one move away—it’s an identity away. Carroll’s Seattle teams stayed competitive even when the roster wasn’t elite because the culture was strong, the fundamentals were sound, and players bought in.

That’s exactly what the Titans need right now: a coach who can set the floor, establish accountability, and build something sustainable while the roster matures. Carroll’s not a quick fix, but he’s proven he can lay a foundation that actually lasts.

