Titans Set Official Date for Mike McCarthy Interview

The Tennessee Titans definitely have a type.

They took their swing at John Harbaugh, hoping to get him in the building for a head-coaching interview. That door slammed shut once Harbaugh announced he was finalzing a deal to join the New York Giants, knocking Tennessee out of the sweepstakes.

But the Titans aren’t punting on the search just yet. Instead, they’re dialing up an audible. With one Super Bowl–winning coach off the board, Tennessee has shifted its focus to another ring-bearing veteran who checks the same boxes, and fits their growing trend of chasing proven playoff pedigree.

Titans Set to Interview Mike McCarthy as Coaching Search Heats Up

Adam Schefter dropped the scoop on X that the Titans are scheduling an interview with former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this weekend.

Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is scheduled to interview Saturday in Tennessee for the Titans head coaching vacancy. pic.twitter.com/SQBeOKuTRG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2026

If there’s been one constant in Tennessee lately, it’s chaos. Coaching staff turnover. Front office reshuffles. Brian Callahan was a first-time HC learning on the fly. Now, the Titans have a talented young quarterback who needs structure, not growing pains. The mission is stability. And the fastest way to get there is hiring a coach who already knows how to run the entire operation like a CEO.

That’s where McCarthy fits the bill. He was also on the Giants’ radar before they zeroed in on Harbaugh, and his résumé speaks NFL fluently. A 125-77-2 record and a Lombardi Trophy in Green Bay, followed by a 49-35 run over six seasons in Dallas. No onboarding period required.

McCarthy won’t be the only name passing through Nashville this weekend either. The Titans are also expected to sit down with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Zoom out, and the trend is crystal clear. Tennessee has already interviewed — or plans to interview — at least 13 candidates with prior NFL head-coaching experience. For comparison, in 2024 they talked to 10 candidates total, and only one had ever been a full-time NFL head coach. During this cycle, they're looking for experience. From Mike McCarthy to Kevin Stefanski to Vance Joseph to Matt Nagy to Mike McDaniel to Jason Garrett — if you’ve worn an NFL headset before and aren’t currently employed, the Titans probably want you on their call sheet.

And looming over it all is the ultimate white whale: John Harbaugh. Even with him off the board, the Titans are making one thing loud and clear — they’re done experimenting and ready to win with someone who’s already been there before.

