Titans Schedule Interview with Former Giants HC

It’s officially coaching carousel season, and the Tennessee Titans are back spinning the wheel for the second time in three years. This time, the mission is clear: find a leader who can grow with a young roster and get this franchise back in the playoff hunt after four straight postseason misses.

New GM Mike Borgonzi is running point on the search. His first crack at hiring a head coach since taking over in 2025, and he’s wasting no time kicking the tires on big names.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans are set to interview former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, fellow NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports that former Baltimore Ravens boss John Harbaugh “likes what he sees” in Tennessee. Putting the Titans firmly on his radar.

And they’re not done yet. One more interview is lined up, adding another wrinkle to what’s quickly turning into one of the more intriguing coaching searches of the offseason.

Titans Line Up Interview With Brian Daboll

With eight head-coaching vacancies across the league, it was only a matter of time before Brian Daboll started getting calls. The wait is over.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the former New York Giants head coach is set to interview for the top job with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee has been aggressive on the interview trail, already meeting with several big-name candidates as they cast a wide net in their latest coaching reset.

This marks Daboll’s first known head-coach interview since the Giants pulled the plug during the 2025 regular season. His tenure in New York ended with a 20–40–1 record over three-plus seasons, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Daboll burst onto the scene in 2022, going 9–7–1, snapping the Giants’ playoff drought, and even stealing a postseason win.

Before becoming a head coach, Daboll made his bones as an offensive coordinator, and teams could come calling if he’s open to sliding back into that lane. Still, his priority likely remains landing another HC gig if the right situation presents itself during this cycle.

The Titans, meanwhile, are looking for stability after firing Brian Callahan in October following a 4–19 start across 23 games. Senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy took over on an interim basis, and Tennessee confirmed it wrapped up interviews with seven candidates in the first week alone.

With Daboll now officially in the mix, the only notable 2025 firings the Titans haven’t been publicly linked to are John Harbaugh, interest is there, but nothing formal yet, and Pete Carroll.

Bottom line: the Titans’ coaching search is heating up fast, and Daboll just put his name firmly on the call sheet.

