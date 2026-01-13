Titans Predicted To Land Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach

Since the day Brian Callahan was fired, there were two names constantly linked to the Tennessee Titans.

One of those was Mike McCarthy, simply because he took the year off and would be a huge name to land going into the 2026 season.

If it's not McCarthy, it's Matt Nagy. Nagy, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, has long been linked to this team and would be an extremely logical hire.

Nagy has head coaching experience, which is exactly what this team is looking for. He has ties with GM Mike Borgonzi that could put him at the front of the line, and it's worth noting he already came in for his first interview.

ESPN Predicts Titans Land Matt Nagy

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"This was the first name that got floated as a possibility when Callahan was fired, likely because of Titans GM Mike Borgonzi's connections to Nagy from his time in the Kansas City front office," Dan Graziano wrote. "Nagy is a former Bears head coach who's on his second stint with the Chiefs and helped develop Patrick Mahomes during his first one."

He added, "Tennessee will be looking for a good offensive head coach to steward the next stage of Cam Ward's development, and Nagy did win a division title in his first year in Chicago."

Graziano says Ward is "that well-regarded" which keeps them in the mix for John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski, and Vance Joseph. Other than those three, he listed nine other candidates that have all either interviewed so far, or the team plans to in the coming weeks.

Is Nagy The Right Fit?

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on the sidelines in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Sure, Nagy has a pair of Super Bowl wins under his belt, but it's not like he won those as a head coach. His offense was a huge part of Super Bowl LVII and LVIII, no doubt, but that doesn't mean he has what it takes to rebuild this Titans team from the ground up.

Whoever comes in will have a premium draft pick and over $100 million in cap space to build their ideal team. Not just that, but they have the aforementioned Ward and a defensive tackle in Jeffery Simmons who could be the best in the entire league.

Nagy's overall head coaching record is 34-33. He's 0-2 in playoff games, so doesn't bring much to the table in that regard. It's been four seasons since he was the head coach of a football team, so his time in KC may have been exactly what he needed to get to get back on track.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!