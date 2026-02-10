Titans Should Target Free Agent TE

With the 2026 offseason officially dawning on the NFL following the completion of Super Bowl 60, The Tennessee Titans are at the forefront of the pack in regard to resources to rebuild. Not only has the franchise completely overhauled their staff with head coach Robert Saleh leading the charge, but the Titans also have the most cap space of any team in the league.

It's a highly important offseason, no doubt, but with all that money to spend? Titans fans have plenty of permission to be excited given their long wait for any remote semblance of relevancy.

Now, as the staff looks to direct those funds to fill different holes across the roster, one particular opening on offense may have been presented with a glaring solution in the form of a breaking addition to the pool of free agents.

The Titans Getting Involved

In a recent report from insider Jordan Schultz, corroborated by the pass-catcher himself, TE David Njoku is officially set to hit the market as a free agent after nine seasons as a Cleveland Brown. Immediately, he'll become one of the most sought after assets in the field and, amongst the fray, the Titans would be remiss not to get involved.

With Cam Ward entering his second season under center, too, the Titans don't have money alone to offer any potential playmaker; they've got one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the game, backed by a staff built specifically for him.

#Browns TE David Njoku announced on IG he will not return to Cleveland as a free agent and his time is over. pic.twitter.com/H89mGs4lK1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 10, 2026

Although Njoku has been up-and-down dealing with injuries in the past few seasons - most recently questionable with a knee problem - the veteran TE has been a persistent bright spot in an otherwise abysmal Cleveland offense.

With at least four touchdowns in each of his last five seasons, impressively maintained through Cleveland's QB and coaching carousel, settling with the aforementioned Ward, and under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, could do him a lot of good.

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Settling in an Offense

Given Tennessee's cap space and need at essentially every pass-catching or ball-handling position, Njoku freeing up and being open to a new role should at least encourage the Titans' front office to kick the ball his way.

Interest can be gauged from there, but in a highly competitive offseason in which a whopping 10 teams got a new HC, the Titans aren't the only ones looking for a reset inside and out.

Njoku, even given his time spent injured and off the field, may be worth a shot for a Tennessee team in desperate need of difference-making talent.

