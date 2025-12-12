Tony Pollard Opens Up About Titans Momentum

After having not just the best game of his season, but arguably his entire career, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard spoke with the media on December 11. Coming off a 161 yard performance against the Cleveland Browns, it's safe to say vibes are high for Pollard.

The 28-year-old running back has had a down year, all things considered. After three straight 1,000 yard seasons, Pollard needs to average 64.25 yards per game throughout these final four. It's certainly possible, but Pollard hasn't always had the easiest time on the ground this season.

Pollard Discusses Week 15

"I mean they got a good defense," Pollard said in regard to the San Francisco 49ers. "They're down a lot of guys, missing a couple of their big players... but we gotta do a good job minimizing their impact on the game."

"I mean it's still the same for us," Pollard added when it comes to the Titans' mindset. "Backs against the wall, trying to fight our way out of it. You know it's starting to feel like we got a little momentum building and we're going to try to carry that and keep going with it."

Pollard discussed how he can carry his momentum over from last week to this week, "Being locked in physically, mentally, and just going out there executing plays when they come up. Also staying out of the negatives and keeping away from self inflicted penalties and things like that."

Pollard Looks To Keep Building Momentum

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs for a thirty-two yard touchdown against Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The 49ers are no joke, and Pollard is well aware of that. San Francisco may be without a few of their top defensive players, but that doesn't change the fact they're 9-4. Somehow, that's only good for third place in the NFC West, but they're still in the running for a division title and will do anything to stop Pollard and company.

During his interview, Pollard named Corey Levin as a big contributor to the success they've had on the ground. Levin is no stranger to playing in the NFL, though he may soon be sidelined once again as Lloyd Cushenberry is ready to return from injury.

Regardless, this run-game will be a focus. It makes everything easier for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, someone who has only a few weapons to begin with. Pollard has finished with fewer than 50 rushing yards six times this season, but he's ran for 60+ in his last two as he looks to keep that momentum going in San Francisco.

