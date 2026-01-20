Titans' Robert Saleh Won't Make Same Mistakes Again

Things didn't work out the first time around as head coach for Robert Saleh, but that doesn't mean he'll be unsuccessful with the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans job was one of the most prized possessions on the market with a Top 5 draft pick, second year quarterback, over $100 million in cap space and a new stadium on the way.

Now, it's all in the hands of the former New York Jets head coach. Saleh did wonders with the San Francisco 49ers defense this year, leading them to a playoff win with about as banged up of a unit as you'll ever see.

Saleh beat out Matt Nagy, another experienced head coach who had a failed tenure with a struggling team. Now, all eyes are on Saleh to make sure he doesn't make the same mistakes again.

Cam Ward Is No Zach Wilson

When Saleh took over as the Jets head coach in 2021 he was tasked with making their No. 2 overall pick a star. Sadly, Wilson just wasn't that. He threw nine touchdowns to 11 interceptions in his rookie season as guys like Mike White and Joe Flacco also got starts that season.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It's not like the Titans have a deep quarterback room, but they don't need it with Ward at the helm. His rookie season started off on the wrong foot, but by the end he was seemingly doing everything right and showed tremendous signs of improvement.

Wilson's best season came in 2023 where he threw eight touchdowns to seven interceptions in 12 games, the only positive ratio of his career. On paper, Ward is far better than Wilson and fans shouldn't have to worry about Saleh holding him back or not letting Ward reach his full potential.

Robert Saleh Will Be Calling The Defense

Expect new #Titans HC Robert Saleh to call defensive plays this time around. Mentioned this on @NFLGameDay Morning the other day, that Saleh felt not calling plays as #Jets coach disconnected him from the game too much. Came to the realization he’d do it differently next time. pic.twitter.com/1AWg2aDqBe — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 20, 2026

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that Saleh will be calling defensive plays this time around. This is something he didn't do in New York, and he believe it "disconnected from the game too much" and won't be making that mistake again in Tennessee.

Now that he's given a second chance, Saleh will carry over his defensive coordinator duties where he had much success with the 49ers. The Titans may still be in the market for a new DC, but Saleh will have a ton of say on the defensive side of the ball.

Between Jeffery Simmons, Cedric Gray and a healthy Femi Oladejo, there's a lot to like about this Titans defense. With Saleh, the sky truly is the limit.

