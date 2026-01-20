Robert Saleh Earned Second Chance With Titans

After multiple favored names flew off the board and the Tennessee Titans seemed to be honing in on the hire fans feared all along — in former Chicaco Bears head-man Matt Nagy — the team tailspun, bringing in Robert Saleh as the franchise's newest head coach. An expected hire? Definitely not, though, according to the Titans' recent history of front office decisions, that may be the best possible sign.

Saleh joins Tennessee after a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers, coordinating one of the best run defenses in the NFL and rebuilding his reputation following a failed attempt at heading the New York Jets ever-maligned franchise.

In four seasons up north, Saleh went just 20-36 with the Jets before being let go. Not only that, but the HC oversaw what became a historically disastrous draft pick and development cycle in quarterback Zach Wilson. These are the sort of striking, often career-defining shortcomings that can sink any coach's chances of another shot. Yet, Saleh's hire has been, and is being lauded by many as a win for the navy blue and white. That has a lot more to it than simply not hiring Nagy.

A Roster Fit

Of course, the HC isn't on the field, but the importance of the man in that position meshing with the team he's coaching is paramount to long-term success. With the Titans specifically, as rookie QB Cam Ward works to lead the team out of their rebuild, the franchise's few cornerstones being tapped into the hire was an important benchmark this time around.

After Robert Saleh accepted the @Titans job last night, they put him on FaceTime with QB Cam Ward and DT Jeffery Simmons—both of whom made a fast impression on the new head coach. The plan for Ward was a big piece of his interview. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2026

According to Senior NFL Reporter Alber Breer, both Ward and settled star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons were connected with Saleh shortly after his hire, making a "fast impression on the new head coach."

And, while the genereal expectation was that Tennessee would hire a coach with offensive experience for Ward's sake, a coordinator equal to Saleh's own defensive capabilities is likely to accompany him for the sake of scoring.

To boot, it seems, Ward remained involved in the interview process down to the hire being made. If he likes Saleh, it's hard to say much else about the hire beyond that.

Titans are set to hire former 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their new head coach. (via @Rapsheet, @TomPelissero, @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/NMuso8hY8G — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2026

Saleh, though, has long been a player's coach. Just read this quote from 49ers tight end George Kittle, who had only glowing things to say about the DC following a win earlier this year: "Saleh is the best signing we've ever had."

"I've been saying that since OTAs. It's not just how smart he is, but his juice. He's inspirational. He's great in meetings. His energy is infectious, every single day. And he gets our young guys

ready."

Getting to Work

Saleh may not be the "knockout" choice that some fans were hoping for, but bringing on one of the most accomplished (and relatively young) defensive minds in the league should serve a better baseline of experience than the Titans' previous hire was able to offer. Not to mention, both in San Francisco and already in Tennessee, he makes an immediate impact on his players.

Having found his way back onto the sideline with success following a run with the Jets that is still hotly debated, Saleh deserves another shot at a premier job. In Tennessee, he has all the pieces to begin to make right what he couldn't in New York.

All that's left now is to get to work, and prove it.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!