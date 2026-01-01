Titans RB Could Hit Contract Incentives in Week 18

With two incentives worked into his contract, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a lot to play for in Week 18.

Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars is no easy feat, but the Titans are no stranger to their AFC South rivals. Earlier this year, Pollard had just 10 carries for 60 yards with a lost fumble in the team's abysmal 25-3 loss.

Since that game on November 30, everything began to change. The Titans have won two games since then and their two losses were by a combined 21 points. There's no shame in losing to either the San Francisco 49ers or red hot New Orleans Saints, so it's easy to see this team is on the rise.

With a chance to get revenge on the Jaguars, Pollard knows he has to be on his A-Game. He's been fantastic these last five weeks, all beginning with the Jaguars game. Now, it's time to put up or shut up with $450,000 on the line.

Pollard Needs Two Rushing Touchdowns For $200K

Tony Pollard currently has 5 rushing TDs and 1,034 rushing yds.



7 Rushing Touchdowns: Earns $200,000.



1,100 Rushing Yards: Earns $250,000 — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 31, 2025

Other than the 2022 season, Pollard has failed to reach seven touchdowns in a season. The Titans put together his contract to where there would be a $200K bonus if he's able to reach seven touchdowns.

Currently, Pollard sits at five. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been dealing as of late as he has two touchdown passes in his last four games. Knowing that, it's no surprise why Pollard only has one touchdown in his last three games.

That said, two of his five touchdowns came against the Cleveland Browns. That wasn't just Pollard's best game of the season, but arguably his entire career. It'll take a repeat performance to leave Jacksonville with an extra $200K in his pocket.

Pollard Needs 66 Rushing Yards For $250,000

Tony Pollard with another 1,000 yard season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WFynF35odN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 28, 2025

While this one seems much more do-able, it's important to note he only finished with 60 against Jacksonville the first time around. A large part of that was due to how the game played out as the tam abandoned the run-game entirely, something he's hoping doesn't happen in Week 18.

Pollard has rushed for 85+ yards in each of his last four games. His 85 yard performance against the New Orleans Saints snapped a streak of three consecutive 100+ yard games.

He may be just 46 rushing yards away from setting a new career high, but that's not going to get him any money. In a perfect world, Pollard has a 66 yard performance with two touchdowns against the Jaguars and ends the year hitting both of these incentives.

