Three Last Minute Titans vs. Jaguars Predictions

While they still have two more home games on the schedule, the Tennessee Titans would love to end their four-game home stretch with a win. Winning a game at Nissan Stadium is something they haven't done since Nov. 3, 2024, and with a new stadium on the way, winning at home is crucial.

Standing in their way is the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that is quite confusing, to say the least. Sure, they're 7-4, but they've needed overtime in two of their last four games to pull out wins against the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

1. Tennessee Gets The Job Done, No Overtime Required

Divisional clash in Nashville pic.twitter.com/EoqgY3ivkJ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 29, 2025

Predicting a Titans win is bold, but with the current state of the Jaguars, it's not the most bold prediction that's been made this year. Sure, Tennessee is the underdog once again, and rightfully so, but they've made terrific progress in these last few weeks.

Instead of getting blown out, they've competed. All things considered, they looked great against the Seattle Seahawks, who are competing for a top seed. The Jaguars are coming off a sluggish performance against the Cardinals, who are the lone team the Titans beat this year. Tennessee hasn't had a game go to overtime since the aforementioned Nov. 3 game, so it would be quite fitting if this one does.

2. Travis Etienne Jr. Puts Up Season Highs

While the 26-year-old may not be on the same level as someone like Jonathan Taylor, the Titans' run defense is about as bad as it can get. JT demolishing them was expected, and now they have to deal with Etienne twice during their final six games.

Oct 26, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Etienne's biggest game of the year was in Week 1 when he had 16 carries for 143 yards against the Carolina Panthers. It's safe to assume he'll hit triple digits against Tennessee, unless the Titans are able to jump out to an early lead and Jacksonville has to change the script.

Etienne also had a 124-yard game against the San Francisco 49ers. He's only run for 100+ yards twice this season, but he's been trending in a positive direction these last four weeks, with three games of 70+ yards.

3. Elic Ayomanor Returns With A Touchdown

The addition of Xavier Restrepo, as silly as it sounds, could open up this team's passing game. Cam Ward has continually gotten better, so the fact that he was able to put up the numbers he did last week against the Seahawks, without Ayomanor and Calvin Ridley, is astonishing.

Now that Ayomanor is back, he will absolutely return to his rightful place as WR1 on this team. There are no other viable options, and as good as Chimere Dike is, his talents are best left for special teams. Ward will likely throw a touchdown or two against Jacksonville, and it's safe to assume one will go Ayomanor's way.

