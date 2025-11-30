Titans Predicted to Land College Football's Biggest Head Coach

Less than two seasons ago now, the Tennessee Titans fired longtime head coach Mike Vrabel and subsequently hired Brian Callahan to take his place. Having been the maestro for a Cincinnati Bengals offense that saw them become Super Bowl runner-ups just two years prior to his arrival in Tennessee, Callahan was initially seen as a positive pick and scoring-forward option that could potentially restore the Titans' previously productive offense.

Of course, that dream didn't last long. After going 4-19 through his next - and only - 23 games at the position, Callahan was promptly relieved of his duties at a relatively early stage in the current 2025-26 season. The resulting state of the Titans' franchise is one in wait; the wait, thus far, has been defined by constant losing, recurring injuries and an almost completely directionless search for Callahan's own replacement. It's been a brutal stretch for Titans fans, to say the least.

A Long Shot?

On the collegiate football level, the head-coaching scene has seen a recent shakeup of its own, causing the disruption of one major personality potentially hitting the market: Lane Kiffin, of the Ole Miss Rebels.

After being the essential lone cause for the Rebels' gradual rise into national relevancy - the team is currently 11-1, ranked No. 7 - Kiffin's rumored desire for a greater opportunity, under brighter lights, has grown to a head this season, with the coach himself providing confusing comments on more than one occasion in response to the noise.

The most recent of which is the announcement that Kiffin will hold a meeting with his team early this coming week, pending an announcement regarding his ultimate fate, which will follow thereafter.

NEWS: Ole Miss sources tell me Lane Kiffin will hold a 9am team meeting Sunday morning, and have an announcement regarding his future afterwards. — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) November 30, 2025

As the college year comes to a close, On3 Sports' Brett McMurphy compiled the opinions of CFB personalities across the board as to where Kiffin will eventually land. Below are three dominant opinions that lie and one of certain high intrigue to the Titans' fanbase, with Tennessee itself being the lone NFL representative on the list.

NEW: College Football personalities predict where Lane Kiffin will coach in 2026👀



(via @Brett_McMurphy)



More: https://t.co/AYqWkWC7Wm pic.twitter.com/aczx7SdYX8 — On3 (@On3sports) November 26, 2025

Against (Almost) All Odds

Tom Fornelli, of CBS Sports, made a disputed call for the Titans to be the team that ultimately brings Kiffin come, luring him away from the collegiate level and giving him the keys to a football franchise on the highest level.

Whether or not this would be a good hire for Tennessee is arguable, but the attention, coverage and inevitable controversy that would come with Kiffin at least guarantees something more moving than what Callahan brought to the table previously.

