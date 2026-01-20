Three OC Options Titans' Robert Saleh Should Target

The Tennessee Titans finally have someone calling the shots. But as Tennessee’s new head coach, Robert Saleh isn’t walking into a turnkey operation. Not even close. He’s inheriting a full-on rebuild. A No. 1 overall rookie in Cam Ward, a defense hanging on by duct tape, and an offense that flat-out couldn’t move the chains. This roster needs a reset.

That’s where Saleh comes in. Quick turnarounds are his calling card. He’s shown he can spark immediate change with the San Francisco 49ers defense and hopefully will build something that actually lasts.

Sure, Saleh will get the defense right. That’s non-negotiable. But if the Titans want real progress, the offense has to stop being a weekly liability. That means landing a killer offensive coordinator, someone who can fast-track Ward’s development and modernize the playbook.

No, we're not talking about Mike McDaniel here. Although he is a strong contender for OC in Nashville. As Tennessee fills out its staff, here are SI’s top three OC targets Robert Saleh should have on speed dial.



1. Brian Daboll – Former New York Giants Head Coach

Although Brian Daboll's run with the New York Giants was tumultuous that ended with a 20-40-1 score, Daboll's offensive mindset is something the Titans should chase.

Daboll has coached in the NFL since 2000, with roles including offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills (2018-2021) and head coach of the New York Giants (2022-2025). As Bills offensive coordinator, he helped transform the offense. The Bills finished top-5 in yards and scoring in 2020 under his direction with Josh Allen emerging as an elite signal-caller.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll shouts to his players on the field during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He won an AP NFL Coach of the Year award in 2022 after his first season with the Giants, leading them to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff win.

Why it works for Tennessee:

The Titans interviewed Daboll for their head coaching vacancy (before ultimately choosing Saleh) because of his offensive résumé and NFL head coaching experience, especially with young quarterbacks.

Considering that the Titans have already spoken to him, they know what they might be going for which is exactly why his and Saleh’ partnership should be running like a well-oiled machine.

2. Joe Brady — Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator

Joe Brady’s name is always buzzing in NFL circles, and for good reason. He’s already proven he can pilot a top-10 NFL offense, previously doing it in Buffalo while building around Josh Allen. Before that he helped turn LSU into an offensive cheat code alongside Joe Burrow, which put him squarely on the NFL radar.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, Brady’s résumé isn’t spotless, but the tape says he can scheme guys open and push the tempo. When he took over as Buffalo’s full-time OC in 2024, the Bills finished top 10 in total offense, averaging 359.1 yards per game and piling up 65 touchdowns. The creativity jumped off the stat sheet with 13 different players caught a TD pass, tying an NFL record. He was also named a finalist for AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

Why it works for Tennessee:

Young roster. Young QB. Clean-slate offense. Brady thrives in that environment, especially with a passer he can mold and a playbook that keeps defenses guessing.

3. Mike Kafka — Interim Giants Head Coach

Mike Kafka might be the most realistic target on this list, and that matters.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Mike Kafka looks on during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He ran the Giants’ offense under Brian Daboll, called plays, and helped stabilize a unit that eventually delivered New York its first playoff win in 11 years. Kafka has a reputation for smart game plans, adaptability, and quarterback development. All traits the Titans desperately need.

What boosts his chances? Reports indicate Kafka is interviewing strictly for OC roles, not head coaching gigs, making him a true candidate rather than a long shot.

Why it works for Tennessee:

Kafka brings structure without being stale. He’s balanced, QB-friendly, and knows how to build week-to-week game plans that don’t hang the quarterback out to dry.

Honorable Mention: Josh McDaniels — New England Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Although the chance of Josh McDaniels leaving former Titans coach Mike Vrabel at New England seems a long shot, the résumé still hits. McDaniels is one of the most experienced offensive minds in football, with multiple Super Bowl rings and over a decade calling plays. In 2025, his Patriots offense averaged 28.8 points per game, placing them near the top of the league in scoring.

He’s known for quarterback development, matchup-based game plans, and schematic flexibility; valuable traits for a Titans team trying to grow a young signal-caller after a 3–14 season.

Why it works for Tennessee:

If Robert Saleh wants a battle-tested OC who’s been deep into January more than once, McDaniels brings credibility, structure, and playoff DNA.

Saleh can fix the defense. That’s obvious. But the Titans’ rebuild hinges on who’s drawing up the plays on offense.

