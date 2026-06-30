Titans RB Tony Pollard: Reliable Veteran Earns No. 13 Spot in Top 25 List

We are continuing on with our top 25 most important Titans list, and one thing is becoming clear- the Titans have much more talent in 2026 than they did in 2025.

For example, we have starting running back Tony Pollard next up at No. 13. Last year, Pollard definitely would have been in the top 10, maybe even top five. There's just much more talent to consider this year, but that doesn't mean Pollard isn't still important.

Today, let's talk about why Pollard is still a key piece of this offense.

Why Tony Pollard is Important

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) during the first quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Recently, head coach Robert Saleh came out and said that Pollard and Tyjae Spears will be his bellcows in 2026. This was notable because heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, many wondered if Pollard would even be on the team in 2026.

Not only will Pollard be on the team, he'll remain the lead back. I've talked about it plenty, but you can really make the case now that Pollard is underrated. Pollard has 1,000+ yards in four-straight seasons, which is not easy to do, especially considering he hasn't had the best offensive lines.

Pollard is also important as a veteran presence. Tyjae Spears, Cam Ward, Wan'Dale Robinson, Gunnar Helm, and Carnell Tate will all benefit from a proven veteran like Pollard being in the locker room. He's one of those players who's worth just as much off the field as he is on it.

Tony Pollard's Strengths and Weaknesses

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tripped up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tony Pollard is what he is at this point. He's a reliable runner between the tackles, and he does well fighting though contact. Pollard averages about two yards after contact for his career, and he broke 16 tackles in 2025.

Pollard isn't the fastest guy you'll ever see on the field, and that won't get any better as he approaches his 30th birthday. Pollard also doesn't have the best hands or run the most impressive routes, but he can catch some passes as an outlet. He's not going to give you the crazy stiff-arms or 100-yard runs like Derrick Henry, and he's not as proficient a receiver as Spears, but he's just solid all around and won't hurt you.

As I mentioned above, another strength of Pollard is his experience and leadership. Pollard has been productive on one of the worst teams in the league and we haven't heard a single complaint. Even with people clamoring for Jeremiyah Love this offseason, Pollard has kept his head down and continued to work.

Why We Put Pollard at No. 13

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) hurdles over New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I think No. 13 is a perfect spot for Pollard in 2026. He's still a starter, but Saleh emphasized that Spears will play a large role too. We also can't ignore that Nic Singleton is now on the team as well, and he should factor in at some point in his rookie campaign.

Pollard isn't higher because he doesn't impact winning as much as some others do. Even while rushing for over 1,000 yards in 2024 and 2025, the Titans still didn't win more than three games. However, this year, he could have an even bigger impact due to the offense being better. There won't be as much pressure on Pollard to keep drives alive.

At his best, Pollard is a top-half of the league running back who can get you four yards per carry. He deserves a spot on this list in what will probably be his last season in Nashville.