Predicting Titans’ Starters vs. Ravens in Week 4: Injuries at RG Demand an Answer

The Tennessee Titans are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens in what will surely be an emotional game. What's worse, at 0-3, the Titans can't let those emotions get in the way of a true must-win game on the road.

The history of the Titans-Ravens rivalry is long and complicated, and this next chapter will be no different as arguably the greatest Tennessee Titan ever, RB Derrick Henry will be facing off against his old team for the first time.

Tennessee will undoubtedly need all 22 to be able to pull off what would be a shocking upset, so let’s go ahead and take a look at who those 22 starters are expected to be. Starting with players unexpected to change:

QB: Cam Ward TE: Gunnar Helm DL: Jeffery Simmons, John Franklin-Myers, Jacob Martin, Jermaine Johnson CBs: Alontae Taylor, Cor’Dale Flott, Marcus Harris (Nickel) Specialists: Joey Slye (kicker), Tommy Townsend (punter), Morgan Cox (long snapper)

Now, the position groups that could see some movement in Week 4.

RB: Tony Pollard

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs with the ball during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Sep 27, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB Tyjae Spears is dealing with a shoulder injury and is officially listed as questionable. Head coach Robert Saleh said Spears will have to clear a few hurdles to play, so this one bears watching as we get closer to kickoff. If he can’t go, expect rookie Nick Singleton to see an increased workload in this one.

WRs: Carnell Tate, Wan’Dale Robinson (slot), Elic Ayomanor

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch as New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) pushes him out of bounds during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ayomanor has sneakily established himself as the third best receiver on this team through three weeks. He hasn’t lit the league on fire by any means, and he’s certainly had some plays he wants back, but he’s starting to flash at a promising rate.

So much so that the second-year wideout was on the field for 48 snaps to Calvin Ridley’s 20 last Sunday. I don’t see any reason why this trend won’t continue for the foreseeable future.

Offensive Line: LT: Dan Moore Jr., LG Peter Skoronski, C: Austin Schlottmann, RG: Pat Coogan, RT: JC Latham

Sep 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans guard Peter Skoronski (77) against the New York Jets during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans have been hit with a brutal injury bug at the right guard spot. With Fernando Carmona and Jackson Slater both on injured reserve, the team was forced to promote guard Garrett Dellinger to the active roster in hopes of him providing some relief.

Unfortunately, Dellinger has now popped up on the injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable. Saleh has kept his cards close to the vest all week, but this may be the perfect excuse for them to give the rookie a chance.

Coogan’s natural position is center, so there will likely be some growing pains throughout the game. However, there’s also a higher ceiling with someone like Coogan, so in the end, I think he’s the one who ultimately gets the nod, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they go with Dellinger as long as his health permits.

Linebackers: Anthony Hill Jr., Cedric Gray

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) tries to get past Tennessee Titans linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (53) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last week, Barton out-snapped Gray 44 to 30, but with Saleh emphasizing how they’re going to continue to try and find ways to get the third-year linebacker on the field, I think this is the week we finally get an extended look at the Hill-Gray tandem

Safeties: Amani Hooker, Kevin Winston Jr.

Winston didn’t practice on Friday (shoulder) and is listed as questionable, but Saleh didn’t seem overly concerned with it earlier in the week, so I’ll give Winston the benefit of the doubt. If he can’t go, safety Tony Adams will be the next man up.