Will Titans' Nick Singleton Finally Get His Time to Shine in Week 4?

The Tennessee Titans' backfield is one of the team's most consistent, yet delicate, fixtures. Veteran Tony Pollard leads the way in the final year of his contract; a reliable piece seemingly primed to exit this rebuild right at its peak.

Tyjae Spears would be naturally next in line, as Pollard's multi-year backup. However, Tennessee drafting Nick Singleton (who Pollard loves) out of Penn State earlier this year suggested a potential competition for that eventual RB1 takeover. With Spears questionable for Week 4 with an ongoing ankle issue, could tomorrow's matchup against the Ravens be Singleton's time to shine?

You'd certainly think so, but we thought that last week too. Pollard ended up with an uncharacteristic 17 carries vs. the Giants (compared to Spears' three) and Singleton didn't see a single touch. A lot went into that reality, and little to none of it made sense.

Spears' absence in Week 3 made no sense

Singleton's zero-snap showing came on the heels of his season debut facing off with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. The rookie back saw four carries in the third quarter, for 10 yards, before being pulled back to the sideline.

Sep 27, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) runs with the ball against New York Giants defensive tackle C.J. Okoye (99) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not an outlandish outing, but Robert Saleh still praised Singleton after the game, and foreshadowed his potential to get extended minutes in New York. Nothing has been said since Singleton didn't see the field, and we're back in the same scenario heading into Week 4.

With the rain set to pour once again, you have to think that Singleton will get the nod if Spears can't go. In that case, extra carries may be all the rookie needs to find his footing on the professional level.

Titans vs. Ravens poised for Singleton's first real shot

Regarding Spears' specific state, Saleh said that the second-hand-man would have to "clear some hurdles" to play in Baltimore. The difference between this week and last is obvious: Spears may not actually take the field this time.

Veteran back Michael Carter was promoted to the Titans' active roster earlier this week. That's a move of depth that would make more sense if Spears can't go. However, Carter certainly isn't projected to contend with Singleton for complimentary minutes.

Saleh has proven that he isn't afraid to play his rookies. Week 4 appears to be the most promising window for Singleton to get significant minutes yet.

With the aforementioned rainy weather expected to play a part in Baltimore, Singleton could go from no touches last week to a serious share this time around. A heavy load for what would be his second regular season game, but exactly the sort of opportunity that could prove his worth.