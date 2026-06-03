Proposed Titans Trade Would Be Most Absurd Blockbuster of 2026

There have been several big trades across the NFL this offseason. Trey Hendrickson, A.J. Brown, and Myles Garrett are among the biggest names to be moved, but could we see even more deals get made?

It's certainly possible. Teams could be looking to counter the recent all-in moves made by the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, or they could just be looking to offload some pricey veterans. What about the Titans, though? There are some players I think the Titans would be open to trading, but one recent proposal took me by surprise.

Titans Trade for Jonathan Taylor in Bleacher Report Proposal

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently identified some possible trades that would be as big as the recent Myles Garrett move. For one, Kay suggested the Indianapolis Colts trade star running back Jonathan Taylor to the Titans. In exchange, the Titans would send a 2027 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and a 2028 third-round pick.

"Tennessee is hoping to emerge from a lengthy rebuilding period in Year 2 of the Cam Ward era. With new regime at the reins, acquiring a piece like Taylor could push this offense over the top and into the playoffs," said Kay. "Tennessee innately understands just how good Taylor is, having given up more rushing touchdowns (nine) to him than any other team."

As Kay pointed out, perhaps no team better understands how good Taylor is than the Titans due to his numerous incredible performances against the team. It's also true that a star running back like Taylor could push the offense over the top, so what's the problem?

There's no chance the Colts would trade Taylor inside the division to one of their biggest rivals. I'm sure several other teams would be willing to offer a couple of mid-round picks for Taylor, and the Colts would probably accept less just to avoid sending him to Nashville.

This also doesn't seem like a move the Titans would make even if the Colts were willing. I think the Titans will be much better in 2026, but they're not one running back away from a Super Bowl. Giving up future draft capital when you don't even know what you have in Nicholas Singleton yet doesn't seem like the best use of capital.

Plus, Taylor is headed for free agency after 2026. Do the Titans want to give up draft capital for a possible rental? And, even if Taylor wanted to re-sign, would the Titans feel comfortable giving him a hefty extension as he approaches 30?

Running Back Trade Unlikely

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) kneels in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It's not just Taylor- I don't foresee the Titans making any trade involving a running back. As I've mentioned numerous times this offseason, we're actually getting to a point where Tony Pollard is underrated. Pollard has rushed for 1,000+ yards in four straight seasons, and he'll have a chance to make it five straight in 2026.

Maybe this discussion can be revisited next offseason. Pollard and Tyjae Spears are both entering the final year of their deals in 2026, so perhaps the Titans will go big-game hunting in 2027. For now, the team seems content to roll with Pollard, Spears, and Singleton, and I don't blame them.